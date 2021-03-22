US-127 resurfacing and bridge repairs in Clare County start March 22

Contact:

Agency:

Jocelyn Hall, MDOT Office of Communications, 989-245-7117Transportation

COUNTY: Clare

HIGHWAY: US-127

CLOSEST CITY: Clare

START DATE: Monday, March 22, 2021

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: October 2021

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest $14.4 million to resurface 8.2 miles of US-127 from the Clare County line to Hatton Road in Clare County. Work includes repairs to the US-127 bridge spanning US-127 Business Route (BR) and ramp and parking lot improvements at the Clare Welcome Center. This work is made possible by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Rebuilding Michigan program to rebuild the state highways and bridges that are critical to the state's economy and carry the most traffic.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Drivers should expect single-lane closures and traffic shifts to accommodate work on US-127. Temporary ramp closures will be required during work to the Welcome Center ramps and parking lot.

Project map

SAFETY BENEFITS: This work will improve the driving surface of the road and bridge, extending the life of the roadway.