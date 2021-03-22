Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 397 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 215,654 in the last 365 days.

US-127 resurfacing and bridge repairs in Clare County start March 22

Contact: Jocelyn Hall, MDOT Office of Communications, 989-245-7117 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY:                              Clare

HIGHWAY:                                    US-127

CLOSEST CITY:                  Clare

START DATE:             Monday, March 22, 2021

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE:       October 2021

PROJECT:                           The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest $14.4 million to resurface 8.2 miles of US-127 from the Clare County line to Hatton Road in Clare County. Work includes repairs to the US-127 bridge spanning US-127 Business Route (BR) and ramp and parking lot improvements at the Clare Welcome Center. This work is made possible by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Rebuilding Michigan program to rebuild the state highways and bridges that are critical to the state's economy and carry the most traffic. 

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS:                      Drivers should expect single-lane closures and traffic shifts to accommodate work on US-127. Temporary ramp closures will be required during work to the Welcome Center ramps and parking lot.

Project map

SAFETY BENEFITS: This work will improve the driving surface of the road and bridge, extending the life of the roadway.

You just read:

US-127 resurfacing and bridge repairs in Clare County start March 22

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.