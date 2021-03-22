Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Eastbound I-696 ramp to Couzens Avenue closing March 29 for completion of hazmat cleanup

Contact: Diane Cross, MDOT Office of Communications, 313-375-2454 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY: Oakland

ROADWAYS: Couzens Avenue ramp Eastbound I-696 service drive (closed since 2019)

RAMP CLOSURE START DATE: Monday, March 29, 2021 9 a.m.

RAMP AND SERVICE DRIVE REOPEN DATE: Late Spring 2021

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Beginning after 9 a.m. Monday, March 29, the eastbound I-696 ramp to Couzens Avenue will be closed again for the remaining stages of hazmat cleanup at the eastbound I-696 service drive at Couzens Avenue.

This ramp closure will allow for the removal of the concrete barrier wall currently separating the ramp from the hazmat location. Work will also involve removing the interceptor trench sump that has been in place for more than a year. The eastbound I-696 service drive from John R. to Couzens Avenue will also be repaired, along with slope restoration on the embankment along the ramp.

The work is expected to be completed in late Spring and when completed, both the Couzens Avenue ramp and the eastbound I-696 service drive will reopen.

For any questions regarding the hazmat cleanup, please contact Joseph DeGrazia (DeGraziaJ@Michigan.gov) at the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE).  

