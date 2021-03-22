The CBD Haven New Product Alert - 2 New Gummies from Relive Everyday
Industry leading CBD retailer, The CBD Haven, inc. is delighted to announce two new products from Relive Everyday. ReAssure Elderberry and REM Series gummies
The CBD Haven, offers a large selection of brands, such as Relive Everyday, CBDistillery, Nuleaf Naturals, CBDfx, Lazarus Naturals, Plus CBD Oil, Social CBD, Nanocraft CBD. We give you a CHOICE.”CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Industry leading CBD retailer, The CBD Haven, is delighted to announce two new products to their lineup. Relive Everyday ReAssure Gummies Elderberry and REM Series Bedtime Berry Gummies. As these are new release products supplies are limited, and customers and CBD enthusiasts are urged to hurry to their online store for a chance at getting top-quality CBD products, including the highly popular Relive Everyday branded products.
With The CBD Haven (https://thecbdhaven.com), you can easily buy CBD online. We want to be your favorite online hemp store.
NEW GUMMY #1: THE REM SERIES
The ReAssure REM Series Gummy is specially formulated to work naturally with your body to support a healthy sleep cycle. Each gummy in The REM Series contains Relive's coveted hemp extract blend and is infused with terpenes derived from lavender, chamomile, lemongrass, orange, and pine to promote a sense of calm.
Each gummy contains 10mg CBD, 1mg CBN, and 100mg L-theanine. The suggested serving size is 1 gummy before bedtime, and there are 30 gummies per container.
MSRP: $44.99
NEW GUMMY #2: RE-ASSURE ELDERBERRY
Jam-packed with all-natural ingredients specifically formulated to help boost your immunity. Elderberry, the main ingredient in the gummies, is packed with antioxidants and vitamins that may boost your immune system.
Each gummy has 10mg of CBD and 50mg of elderberry juice concentrate. The serving size is 1 gummy, and there are 30 gummies per container.
MSRP: $44.99
About
At the CBD Haven, we offer a large selection of brands, such as Relive Everyday, CBDistillery, Social CBD, CBDfx, Lazarus Naturals, Plus CBD Oil, Nanocraft CBD and more. We give you a choice of CBD oil, tinctures, CBD gummies, soft gels & capsules, pet oil tinctures, spray and topical. Large selection of hemp-derived CBD. We also carry full spectrum, or if you're looking for CBD oil without THC broad-spectrum, and Isolate CBD products.
For more information, please visit: https://thecbdhaven.com
