Williston Barracks / Single Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21A100912

TROOPER: Brandon Sweet

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: Approximately 1720 hours

LOCATION: Interstate 89 South Bound Mile Marker 90, Winooski, Vermont

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Oliver Wood

AGE: 24 SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Colchester, Vermont

DESCRIPTION OF VEHICLE: Volkswagen Jetta

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Totaled

HOSPITAL: UVM Medical Center

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD COND: Dry

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 03/21/2021 at approximately 1720 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a single vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 89 Southbound, Mile Marker 90 in the town of Winooski. When Troopers arrived on scene, Winooski Fire Department was extinguishing the overturned car on fire in the median of the interstate. The operator walked away from the crash and was transported by St. Michaels Rescue to UVM Medical Center for examination. No injuries were reported.

COURT ACTION: N

COURT DATE: N/A

COURT: N/A

LODGED – LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N