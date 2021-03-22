Middlesex Barracks/ Negligent Operation, LSA, False Reports to Law Enforcement & DLS
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE# 21A301084
TROOPER: Jacob Fox
STATION: VSP-Middlesex
CONTACT#:802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 03/21/2021 1749 hours
LOCATION: Meadow St, Williamstown, VT
VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Negligent Operation, False Reports to Law Enforcement & Driving Criminally Suspended
ACCUSED: Scott R. Emerson
AGE: 23
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the Middlesex Barracks were notified of a crash in Williamstown, VT. Troopers responded to the scene and interviewed numerous witnesses and the defendant. Subsequent investigation led to the discovery that Emerson had driven his vehicle in a negligent manner before crashing into a guard rail on Meadow St and then leaving the scene. A DMV record check indicated that Emerson had a criminally suspended license. Emerson was issued a criminal citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court Criminal Division and released.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 05/12/2021 0800 hours
COURT: Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A