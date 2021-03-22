Middlesex Barracks/ Negligent Operation, LSA, False Reports to Law Enforcement & DLS

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE# 21A301084

TROOPER: Jacob Fox

STATION: VSP-Middlesex

CONTACT#:802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 03/21/2021 1749 hours

LOCATION: Meadow St, Williamstown, VT

VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Negligent Operation, False Reports to Law Enforcement & Driving Criminally Suspended

ACCUSED: Scott R. Emerson

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Middlesex Barracks were notified of a crash in Williamstown, VT. Troopers responded to the scene and interviewed numerous witnesses and the defendant. Subsequent investigation led to the discovery that Emerson had driven his vehicle in a negligent manner before crashing into a guard rail on Meadow St and then leaving the scene. A DMV record check indicated that Emerson had a criminally suspended license. Emerson was issued a criminal citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court Criminal Division and released.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 05/12/2021 0800 hours

COURT: Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A