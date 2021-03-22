Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 139 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 215,373 in the last 365 days.

Middlesex Barracks/ Negligent Operation, LSA, False Reports to Law Enforcement & DLS

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

 

NEWS RELEASE 

CASE# 21A301084 

TROOPER: Jacob Fox                                    

STATION: VSP-Middlesex                      

CONTACT#:802-229-9191 

 

DATE/TIME: 03/21/2021 1749 hours  

LOCATION: Meadow St, Williamstown, VT 

VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Negligent Operation, False Reports to Law Enforcement & Driving Criminally Suspended  

 

ACCUSED: Scott R. Emerson 

AGE: 23 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT  

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Middlesex Barracks were notified of a crash in Williamstown, VT. Troopers responded to the scene and interviewed numerous witnesses and the defendant. Subsequent investigation led to the discovery that Emerson had driven his vehicle in a negligent manner before crashing into a guard rail on Meadow St and then leaving the scene. A DMV record check indicated that Emerson had a criminally suspended license. Emerson was issued a criminal citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court Criminal Division and released.  

 

COURT ACTION: Yes 

COURT DATE: 05/12/2021 0800 hours  

COURT: Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division 

LODGED LOCATION: N/A              

BAIL: N/A  

MUG SHOT: N/A 

You just read:

Middlesex Barracks/ Negligent Operation, LSA, False Reports to Law Enforcement & DLS

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.