Where there are challenges there are opportunities: How Mallcomm has responded to the impact of the global pandemic
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Accelerating change in the real estate industry
The last 12 months have been a challenging time for all commercial real estate businesses across the globe. We’ve seen the opening and closing of retail, and a massive reduction in travel with a peak of 46% of people in employment working from home in April 2020.* Although this has resulted in businesses restructuring their operations and reducing CAPEX, it hasn’t stopped the leading real estate companies looking for ways to drive operational efficiencies and enhance the tenant and community experience by accelerating their digital transformation.
Why Mallcomm has been at the forefront of this change
The global pandemic has forced the hand of many real estate businesses to adapt and evolve in a post-pandemic world. Mallcomm has been at the forefront of this digital transformation and tenant experience opportunity. We offer real estate communities an easy, reliable and effective way to engage all stakeholders within your community. With Mallcomm’s suite of solutions such as operational management, tenant and community engagement and data driven insights, property companies within the retail sector have identified that investing in their digital platforms has delivered real value to both their business and their tenants and stakeholders.
Winning a raft of new global clients in the last six months
Leading real estate companies such as Brookfield Properties Retail and Kemper Development Company who have both rolled out the Mallcomm platform across their USA portfolios demonstrates how the technology streamlines communication and operational processes. This has led the way for a host of new clients joining the Mallcomm client list including Triple 5’s impressive and much anticipated American Dream destination in New Jersey.
Across EMEA, Mallcomm has gone from strength to strength, having been appointed on new properties and property portfolios across the UK, Spain, Italy, Poland and Germany with companies such as Cushman Wakefield, Savills and others. Having just completed a roll out across the Nordic region with AMF Fastigheter, Mallcomm has also expanded their geographical footprint with properties in Egypt, Turkey and developing a presence in South Africa.
Strengthening the Mallcomm brand through diversification
Whilst many people will know Mallcomm as the industry standard for retail real estate, Mallcomm’s growth has accelerated into other asset classes. Mallcomm has recently been appointed on an Office portfolio in the United Kingdom as well as Transport For London and URW Airports with the launch of the platform in Los Angeles LAX terminal and Chicago O’Hare Terminal. Mallcomm is fast becoming the gold standard for PropTech solutions across mixed use destinations.
What do our clients say?
Mallcomm has a strong track record of building partnerships with their customers, separating them from the traditional software approach. Alexis Veron from Global Property Developer Unibail Rodamco Westfield says: “We now have a much improved two-way communication with retailers that allows us to collect essential feedback. The technology has helped to streamline processes and improve efficiency. Connect also supports retailers’ businesses through features such as staff-to-staff discounts and job vacancies in the captive retail communities - over 50,000 retail staff across the portfolio. Connect is more than just an app, it has made a major contribution to both understanding how our centres are running and engaging in conversation with retailers.”
Christian Dahlgren, CIO/IT, AMF Fastigheter, said: “Working with Mallcomm means that we can integrate using the leading product globally and the team supporting us are true partners. They implicitly understood our blueprint and collaborated with us to realise it. Our commercial properties normally have dedicated property teams who are on the spot every day to facilitate close cooperation with our tenants. By creating really good preconditions for collaboration, commitment and job satisfaction we can now evolve the way our team works to deliver co-creativity with flexibility. We’ve already been able to really enhance the experience of office tenants by connecting them to their neighbourhood and shopping community and look forward to understanding and developing this two-way conversation further to really embed and establish a thriving ecosystem”.
David Fuller-Watts, Managing Director, Mallcomm, said: “Our company ethos is to help all properties where people work, live, play and learn by connecting people to places to create engaged communities and well managed locations. We are proud to be partnering with a wide range of property companies across the globe in digitising their processes to drive down costs and create efficiencies and operational benefits in any location.”
* ons.gov.uk
Ben Hammond
* ons.gov.uk
Ben Hammond
