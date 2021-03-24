India’s central state Madhya Pradesh celebrates tourism with two cultural festivals.

Madhya Pradesh, the state located at the very heart of India celebrated two events that helped showcase the rich culture and traditions of the state.

BHOPAL, MADHYA PRADESH, INDIA, March 24, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Madhya Pradesh, the state located at the very heart of India has been very active in promoting its vast array of tourism products in both domestic and international markets. In addition to having the best wildlife safari offerings in the sub-continent, the state is home to centuries-old living heritage. Two recent events helped showcase the rich past, culture and traditions of Madhya Pradesh.Mandu Festival 2021The quaint historical city Mandu welcomed travellers and tourists to the Mandu Festival 2021 held on February 13 and 14. The two-day festival organized by Madhya Pradesh Tourism showcased the historical legacy of Mandu with curated historical walks, experiential cycling tours, Malipur horse trail, photo contests, yoga workshops, culinary delights, art and craft, musical soirees, and much more.The festival witnessed some soul-stirring performances by local artists; a treasure hunt was arranged to familiarise tourists with various historical sites of the city. During the Festival, Rural Tourism Excursions to nearby locations to explore local art, cuisine and culture were also organized. Speaking about the festival, Mr. Sheo Shekhar Shukla, Managing Director of Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board said : “The main aim of the Mandu Festival is to create an identity for this charming, medieval town that is filled with history, culture and heritage. This festival is our effort to bring greater visibility to the beautiful place and make it a household name across the country and in the international tourism markets."Khajuraho Dance FestivalThe 47th Khajuraho Dance Festival was held on the premises of the UNESCO World Heritage site of the Khajuraho group of temples after 44 years after acquiring special permission. The temple backdrop was not the only thing that was special about the festival this time. Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board actively collaborated with the culture department and its Ustad Allauddin Khan Music and Arts Academy and the Sanskritik Parishad to give a wider experience to the art lovers and tourists who participated in the festival.The festival was themed ‘Beyond the Dance Festival’ and on the side-lines of the daily evening performances, there were a clutch of art- and craft-based daily activities. They included a travelogue focused on Bharatanatyam dance form, an art conclave, a dialogue on arts, a fair of indigenous art tradition, a venture of films focusing on art, artists and art traditions, an exhibition of terracotta and ceramics and a Bundeli food festival. Other tourism-related activities included a free bus tour to heritage site of Dhubela dedicated to Maharaja Chhatrasal, a Rajput warrior king (1649-1731), camping and adventure activities in and around Khajuraho, an old Khajuraho village tour, a heritage walk and water sports activities at Kutni island resort, just 16km from Khajuraho.Madhya Pradesh, or MP as it is lovingly called, is both superlative in its offerings and peculiarly untouched. In the state’s wilderness, peacocks wander wild through thick teak forests and tigers prowl through several of the country’s best wildlife sanctuaries. The state is home to 3 UNESCO World Heritage sites - the 10th century temples of Khajuraho, covered in ecstatic erotic sculpture, is a reminder of India’s ancient artistic heritage. Millennia old Buddhist monuments can be found at Sanchi and Paleolithic cave paintings at Bhimbetka– so much of the subcontinent’s unimaginably long history compressed into a single, vastly unexplored region. It is also known for the array of adventure activities which include trekking, hiking, river rafting, boat safaris, hot air balloons and water sport. Indore is a city that has found its place on the global culinary map with its varied cuisine options ranging from street food to royalty-inspired dishes. The state has something to offer to every kind of traveller, whether one is looking for wildlife or heritage and culture, adventure or cuisine while remaining true to an authentic Indian experience.