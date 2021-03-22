Nanjing Fujitsu Nanda Software Technology Co., Ltd. Announces ISO 5230 Conformance
FNST is the second company in China to adopt ISO 5230YOKOHAMA, JAPAN, March 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nanjing Fujitsu Nanda Software Technology Co., Ltd. (herein after called ‘FNST’) has announced conformance with OpenChain ISO 5230, the International Standard for open source license compliance. This standard defines the key requirements of a quality open source compliance program, and helps to both reduce errors and increase efficiency across the global supply chain.
"FNST is the second company in China to adopt ISO 5230,” says Shane Coughlan, OpenChain General Manager. “This underlines the commitment of the local team in ensuring optimal open source intellectual property management, and the commitment of the larger Fujitsu group to ongoing excellence in process management. We are delighted to continue our expansion into China, and look forward to further announcements in the coming months."
“We are greatly honored to be the first overseas subsidiary of Fujitsu for adopting ISO 5230.” said Wang Chunping, General Manager of Cloud Platform Division of FNST. “For over twenty years, we have been engaging in the development of Fujitsu’s product suites of IT infrastructure, which involves extensive use of open source. Therefore, realizing and ensuring intellectual property management is the most important for our organization and supply chain. The practice of OpenChain ISO 5230 in FNST can effectively strengthen our capabilities to provide more trustworthy services to our customers.”
“We are delighted to welcome FNST as another OpenChain conformant member in Fujitsu Group. FNST, established more than twenty years ago as part of Fujitsu’s intense involvement in advanced software technologies, is an active contributor and user of OSS, and plays a prominent role in OSS-related business of Platform Software Business Unit and Group”, says Toshihiko Yaguchi, SVP, Head of Platform Software Business Unit, Fujitsu Limited. “FNST’s OpenChain conformance underlines how Fujitsu applies effective and efficient processes for managing OSS and is indicative of our strategic plans for future use and contribution to OSS.
About FNST
FNST is an overseas software development center of Fujitsu Limited, which was jointly established by Fujitsu Limited and Nanjing University in 1999. Since 2003, FNST has been contributing to the open source community with submission of over 18,000 patches for various fields such as Linux kernel, OpenStack and Cloud Native Computing Foundation. FNST has also been one of organizers of China Linux Kernel Developer Conference since 2011. For more information, please see https://www.fujitsu.com/cn/fnst/
About Fujitsu
Fujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company offering a full range of technology products, solutions and services. Approximately 130,000 Fujitsu people support customers in more than 100 countries. We use our experience and the power of ICT to shape the future of society with our customers. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.9 trillion yen (US$35 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020. For more information, please see www.fujitsu.com
About the OpenChain Project
OpenChain began when a group of open source compliance professionals met in a conference lounge and chatted about how so much duplicative, redundant open source license compliance work was being done inefficiently in the software supply chain simply. They realized that while each company did the same work behind the scenes in a different manner the output for downstream recipients could not realistically be relied on because there was no visibility into the process that generated the output.
The answer the early principles of this discussion arrived at was to standardize open source compliance, make it transparent and build trust across the ecosystem. The project began as outreach to the community with the idea of a new standard for open source license compliance with slides titled, “When Conformity is Innovative.” A growing community quickly recognized the value of this approach and contributed to the nascent collaboration soon named The OpenChain Project.
About Linux Foundation
Founded in 2000, the Linux Foundation is supported by more than 1,000 members and is the world’s leading home for collaboration on open source software, open standards, open data, and open hardware. Linux Foundation’s projects are critical to the world’s infrastructure including Linux, Kubernetes, Node.js, and more. The Linux Foundation’s methodology focuses on leveraging best practices and addressing the needs of contributors, users and solution providers to create sustainable models for open collaboration. For more information, please visit us at linuxfoundation.org.
