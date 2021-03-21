More Than 7.5 Million Total COVID Vaccine Doses Administered

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced more than 7.5 million total COVID vaccine doses have been administered across New York State. 139,209 doses have been administered across New York's vast distribution network in the last 24 hours, and more than 1 million doses have been administered over the past seven days. The week 14 allocation of 1,284,565 first and second doses is expected to finish arriving today. Delivery of the week 15 allocation begins mid-week.

"As we surpass yet another milestone with the vaccinations in our ongoing war against COVID, we need to remember that we are still in a footrace with the infection rate and other important metrics," Governor Cuomo said. "We have achieved remarkable progress, but we need to stay vigilant and determined as more we open more sectors of our economy. Any increase in in-person activity can have consequences if we don't do in right. In the meantime, I urge all eligible New Yorkers who have yet to be vaccinated to sign up for an appointment right away, and to come back for their second dose as necessary."

New York's vast distribution network and large population of eligible individuals still far exceed the supply coming from the federal government. Due to limited supply, New Yorkers are encouraged to remain patient and are advised not to show up at vaccination sites without an appointment.

The 'Am I Eligible' screening tool has been updated for individuals with comorbidities and underlying conditions with new appointments released on a rolling basis over the next weeks. New Yorkers can use the following to show they are eligible: