More Than 7.5 Million Total COVID Vaccine Doses Administered

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced more than 7.5 million total COVID vaccine doses have been administered across New York State. 139,209 doses have been administered across New York's vast distribution network in the last 24 hours, and more than 1 million doses have been administered over the past seven days. The week 14 allocation of 1,284,565 first and second doses is expected to finish arriving today. Delivery of the week 15 allocation begins mid-week.  

"As we surpass yet another milestone with the vaccinations in our ongoing war against COVID, we need to remember that we are still in a footrace with the infection rate and other important metrics," Governor Cuomo said. "We have achieved remarkable progress, but we need to stay vigilant and determined as more we open more sectors of our economy. Any increase in in-person activity can have consequences if we don't do in right. In the meantime, I urge all eligible New Yorkers who have yet to be vaccinated to sign up for an appointment right away, and to come back for their second dose as necessary."      

 

New York's vast distribution network and large population of eligible individuals still far exceed the supply coming from the federal government. Due to limited supply, New Yorkers are encouraged to remain patient and are advised not to show up at vaccination sites without an appointment.                      

The 'Am I Eligible' screening tool has been updated for individuals with comorbidities and underlying conditions with new appointments released on a rolling basis over the next weeks. New Yorkers can use the following to show they are eligible:

  • Doctor's letter, or
  • Medical information evidencing comorbidity, or
  • Signed certification   

Vaccination program numbers below are for doses distributed and delivered to New York for the state's vaccination program, and do not include those reserved for the federal government's Long Term Care Facility program. A breakdown of the data based on numbers reported to New York State as of 11 AM today is as follows.                    

STATEWIDE BREAKDOWN

Total doses administered - 7,633,805

Total doses administered over past 24 hours - 139,209

Total doses administered over past 7 days - 1,056,735

Percent of New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose - 25.7%

Percent of New Yorkers with completed vaccine series - 13.2%   

 

 

People with at least one vaccine dose

People with complete vaccine series

Region

Cumulative

Total

Increase over past

24 hours

Cumulative

Total

Increase over past

24 hours

Capital Region

318,495

6,338

157,375

2,421

Central New York

278,842

5,669

153,955

2,854

Finger Lakes

326,408

4,492

161,461

2,285

Long Island

592,787

12,908

322,538

6,192

Mid-Hudson

503,805

10,612

239,894

3,242

Mohawk Valley

139,136

3,279

74,570

1,179

New York City

2,301,134

37,117

1,189,923

30,058

North Country

153,662

1,137

87,940

968

Southern Tier

176,678

5,167

90,307

1,099

Western New York

341,219

5,674

176,171

1,517

Statewide

5,132,166

92,393

2,654,134

51,815

Region

Total Doses Received

Total Doses Administered

% of Total Doses Administered/Received

Capital Region

539,500

471,694

87.4%

Central New York

493,945

418,253

84.7%

Finger Lakes

556,695

480,184

86.3%

Long Island

1,039,855

896,401

86.2%

Mid-Hudson

853,335

723,327

84.8%

Mohawk Valley

245,685

211,232

86.0%

New York City

4,099,225

3,425,643

83.6%

North Country

269,860

240,461

89.1%

Southern Tier

304,130

261,333

85.9%

Western New York

568,740

505,277

88.8%

Statewide

8,970,970

7,633,805

85.1%

                     

 

1st doses fully delivered to New York Providers 

2nd doses fully delivered to New York Providers 

TOTAL

CUMULATIVE

Week 1

Doses arriving 12/14 - 12/20

163,650

0

163,650

163,650

Week 2

Doses arriving 12/21 - 12/27

452,125

0

452,125 

615,775

Week 3

Doses arriving 12/28 - 01/03

227,395

0

227,395

843,170

Week 4

Doses arriving 01/04 - 01/10

239,025

165,150

404,175

1,247,345

Week 5

Doses arriving 01/11 - 01/17

221,315

119,925

 

341,240

 

1,588,585

Week 6

Doses arriving

01/18- 01/24

250,400

462,395

 

712,795

 

2,301,380

Week 7

Doses arriving

01/25 - 01/31

260,150

239,525

499,675

2,801,055

Week 8

Doses arriving

02/01 - 02/07

321,850

220,720

542,570

3,343,625

Week 9

Doses arriving

02/8 - 02/14

320,000

244,500

564,500

3,908,125

Week 10

Doses arriving

2/15 - 2/21

356,990

265,525

622,515

4,530,640

Week 11

Doses arriving

2/22 - 2/28 

393,530

305,780

699,310

5,229,950

Week 12

Doses arriving

03/01 - 03/07 

1,020,660

290,500

1,311,160

6,541,110

Week 13 Doses arriving 03/08 - 03/14

618,880

526,415

1,145,295

7,686,405

Week 14 Doses arriving 03/15 - 3/21

699,790

584,775

1,284,565

8,970,970

 

 New Yorkers seeking to determine eligibility and schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site, can visit the 'Am I Eligible' website. New Yorkers may also call their local health department, pharmacy, doctor, or hospital for additional information and to schedule appointments where vaccines are available.             

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state's vaccination effort.       

New Yorkers who suspect fraud in the vaccine distribution process can now call 833-VAX-SCAM (833-829-7226) toll-free or email the state Department of Health at [email protected]. Hotline staff will route complaints to the appropriate investigative agencies to ensure New Yorkers are not being taken advantage of as the State works to vaccinate the entire eligible population.            

 

