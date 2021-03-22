Novel Coworking Announces Rebranding as Expansive™ to Reflect Breadth of its Solutions for the Flexible Office Industry

Expansive™ Logo

UNITED STATES, March 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flexible office industry leader Novel Coworking has announced it will be rebranding as Expansive™ to better reflect the growing range of space and services it offers entrepreneurs, small businesses and enterprises. Expansive’s workspace solutions extend beyond coworking and private offices to include SmartSuites®, event space, self-storage, parking, hosted data & IT, and traditional office space.

“Our name reflects the success of our clients, who span a wide range of products, services, and industries,” said Bill Bennett, Expansive Founder and CEO. “Their determination to innovate, achieve, and push boundaries with their businesses inspires us. Our expanded portfolio of solutions ensures that we fully enable the wide range of approaches companies have to how they will work. It’s our mission to set our clients and members up for long term success by fostering the operational excellence, engaging workspace, and community that help clients attract and retain talent.”

While the company’s name has changed, the ownership team and structure remain the same. Expansive is the largest owner-operator of flexible office space in the nation. Founded in 2012, the company now owns and operates a nationwide portfolio of 43 buildings with more than 3.7 million square feet of workspace across 33 cities.

“We’re proud to say we’ve been able to keep all our locations open and grow our client base during a very challenging time,” said Bennett. “Not only have we adapted to a new way of working that includes enhanced cleaning, socially-distanced workstations, and contactless technologies, but we’ve given our clients more tools to increase their productivity and improve their workplace experience, including enhancing our mobile app, expanding virtual and part-time office options, providing PPP loan training and support, and adding beautiful outdoor amenity spaces.”

Expansive provides both enterprise and individual workspace solutions to meet any company size or stage of growth, including private offices for small businesses, SmartSuites for enterprise companies, Dedicated Desks for solo users, Access Passes for part-time office use, storage and event space, and even retail and traditional leases. By purchasing rather than leasing the buildings in which it operates, Expansive is able to invest in bigger and better infrastructure while at the same time offering lower pricing than competitors.

About Expansive

Powered by the only nationwide portfolio of owned and operated office buildings, Expansive™ helps growth-minded organizations earn the greatest ROI from their workspace. Because long-term success is about both business and belonging, Expansive creates customized workspace environments that support both operational productivity and a healthy organizational culture. With Expansive, companies can enjoy the benefits of a vibrant professional setting at any location nationwide without sacrificing flexibility and affordability. For more information, please visit expansive.com.