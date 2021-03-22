Recruiting for Good Launches Travel Reward We Party for Good Soccer in Australia

Love to Follow Team USA at 2023 Women Soccer in Australia participate in Recruiting for Good @recruitingforgood #2023womensoccer www.2023WomenSoccer.com We Use Our Voice for Good is a Meaningful Mentoring Program for Passion Creative Writing Middle School Girls #weuseourvoiceforgood www.WeUseOurVoiceforGood.com "In 2018, I attended The Women's World Cup in Lyon, France....and I would love to reward travel to Australia Party for Good" Carlos, Founder Recruiting for Good www.2023WomenSoccer.com Love to Follow Team USA at 2023 Women Soccer in Australia Participate in Recruiting for Good Enjoy Travel Savings @recruitingforgood #2023womensoccer www.SoccerMomsParty.com Live in California Time to Travel and Experience Australia Participate in Recruiting for Good to Earn Travel Savings #rewardingaustralia #californialovesaustralia www.CaliforniaLovesAustralia.com

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good is rewarding referrals to companies hiring professional staff with travel to help fund meaningful creative girls program.

Love soccer, helping girls prepare for life, and party for good; participate in Recruiting for Good to do it all and earn travel rewards for 2023 Women Soccer in Australia!” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals and generating proceeds to fund meaningful creative programs for girls.Recruiting for Good is rewarding referrals to companies hiring professional staff with travel to 2023 Women Soccer in Australia. Referrals help the staffing agency, generate more proceeds to fund ' We Use Our Voice for Good ;' a girl's creative writing mentoring program led by Parrish Walsh.According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Why am I rewarding travel to Australia and The Women’s World Cup? Because, I love both; I attended The 2000 Sydney Olympics and I have attended The Women’s World Cup…Last time in 2018, Lyon, France."How to Party for Good in Australia Introduce a Company in California Hiring Professional Staff to Recruiting for GoodOur Staffing Team Finds the Company an Employee and Earns a Finder’s Fee that We Share;$2500 Will Be Rewarded Toward Flights+Hotel+Game Tickets & Match Monies for Girl ProgramCarlos Cymerman, adds, "Love soccer, helping girls prepare for life, and party for good; participate in Recruiting for Good to do it all. And earn travel rewards for 2023 Women Soccer in Australia!"AboutSince 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, Operations, and Sales. We're creating a fun fulfilling community thru rewarding programs for girls; 'We Use Our Voice for Good.' www.RecruitingforGood.com We Use Our Voice for Good is a one year personal mentoring creative writing program for passionate middle school girls, enjoy real life work experiences, and meet like-minded girls. Program is Co-Created by Carlos Cymerman and Parrish Walsh. Parrish is the Creative Director and leading the community. www.WeUseOurVoiceforGood.com Love soccer, preparing girls for life, and party for good. Participate in Recruiting for Good referral program to do it all. Refer a company hiring professional staff in California, our team helps the company find a talented professional; and we earn a finder's fee that we share to reward $2500 toward flight, hotel, or Game tickets to 2023 Women Soccer in Australia. And we match monies to fund 'We Use Our Voice for Good." A meaningful mentoring program for girls to learn more visit www.2023WomenSoccer.com

