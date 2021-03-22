BasisCode Compliance Announces Keynote Speaker and Agenda for 2021 Compliance Consortium
Carlos Guillen, President & CEO, BasisCode Compliance
Cipperman Compliance Services, MGL Consulting and Bates Group all partner as Platinum Sponsors of the 1st BasisCode Compliance Consortium on December 6-7, 2021
As Cybersecurity concerns remain top of mind for our clients, we’re excited to have Brian Hahn, ethical hacker and President of MTradecraft, join us as the Keynote Speaker of the event.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, March 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BasisCode Compliance™ announced the Keynote Speaker and preliminary agenda for the BasisCode Compliance Consortium being held December 6-7, 2021, at the TradeWinds Island Resort in St Pete Beach, FL.
“As the emphasis and focus on Cybersecurity concerns remains top of mind for our clients, we’re excited to have Brian Hahn, ethical hacker and President of MTradecraft, join us as the Keynote Speaker of the event,” says Carlos Guillen, CEO of BasisCode Compliance, LLC.
“Mr. Hahn is known for his highly engaging and simulation-driven presentation style which we expect will offer our audience some very insightful strategies for protecting their organizations.”
Three of the industry’s leading compliance consultancies partner as Platinum Sponsors.
“We appreciate the support of our Platinum sponsors, Cipperman Compliance Services, MGL Consulting and Bates Group Compliance,” says Guillen. “We’re eager to collaboratively deliver a unique agenda showcasing our ability to unify quality content with practical application.”
After 10 years of innovating compliance technology solutions, the two-day Consortium will be immersive, unifying the hands-on solutions application of a user conference with content-rich sessions on compliance management led by the industry’s leading consultants.
In addition to BasisCode hands-on beginner and advanced training, following are featured sessions being led by industry experts.
December 6
• Keynote: Brian Hahn, ethical hacker and President of MTradecraft presents: “Cybersecurity: Today’s Threats and How to Protect Your Organization”
• “Current Outlook: How to Prepare for a Regulatory Exam”
• “The Fundamentals of Effective Policy Design & Testing”
December 7
• “Developing Successful Strategies for the Annual Review”
• “Should Have, Could Have, Would Have: Outsourcing Compliance”
• “Code of Ethics Best Practices”
• “The New Age of Advertising”
• “Cybersecurity: Today’s Priorities, Tomorrow’s Projected Outlook”
Speakers and additional session details will be announced in the coming months.
See the Sponsorship Summary to learn about opportunities to lead and present.
About Basis Code Compliance:
Founded in 2011, BasisCode Compliance LLC is the first compliance software company to reverse engineer a complete governance, risk and compliance (GRC) solution, including Code of Ethics administration. The scalable, fully integrated and always audit-ready software platform manages the risk lifecycle from identification to resolution, enhancing compliance controls and decision-making to safeguard each firm and its clients. Over 400 organizations globally rely on BasisCode.
Sonya Reeve
BasisCode
+1 678-819-1991 ext. 106
