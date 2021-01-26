BasisCode Compliance™ Adds RegNews Powered by RegAlytics Into its Leading Compliance Management Software Platform

BasisCode is the leading Compliance Management Software Platform Carlos Guillen, President & CEO, BasisCode Compliance Mary Kopczynski, J.D./Ph.D. and CEO RegAlytics

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- BasisCode Compliance™ announced that it has incorporated RegNews powered by RegAlytics US Alerts™ into its powerful compliance software platform. RegAlytics is the leading provider of daily regulatory updates, sourced from over 1,500+ US financial services and insurance regulators.“Regulatory alerts and updates are essential for our consultant partners and clients to stay abreast of meaningful compliance issues that effect their business and growth,” says Carlos Guillen, CEO of BasisCode Compliance LLC. With RegNews, we offer the most robust compliance management software system, for organizations of all sizes. We’re tremendously excited to make this vital information available to our network.”Key features and benefits of RegNews include:- Daily regulatory updates delivered through the BasisCode Dashboard with optional email alerts.- Ability to tailor RegNews data feed from 1,400+ regulatory and agency resources for the precise information relevant to each firm..- Intuitive dashboard, easily searchable and customizable, providing considerable time savings for teams.- An exchange of information between consultants and end users in which consultants can comment and share insights on regulatory impacts and compliance best practices.“We are thrilled to enable BasisCode to deliver even more well-rounded compliance solutions than ever,” says Mary Kopczynski, J.D./Ph.D. and CEO of RegAlytics. “All of us want to leverage what we’re best at doing to see compliance become easier for the end user.”Request a Personalized Demo of the BasisCode Compliance™ Software platform with RegNews embedded.About Basis Code Compliance: Founded in 2011, BasisCode Compliance LLC is the first compliance software company to reverse engineer a complete governance, risk and compliance (GRC) solution, including Code of Ethics administration. The scalable, fully integrated and always audit-ready software platform manages the risk lifecycle from identification to resolution, enhancing compliance controls and decision-making to safeguard each firm and its clients. Over 400 organizations globally rely on BasisCode.About RegAlytics: Founded in 2019, RegAlytics covers over 1500 U.S. regulators to deliver the most comprehensive, coherent, and customizable U.S. regulatory data in the world. We use proprietary technology to gather and structure regulatory data, which our regulatory experts further enrich. US Alerts can be managed by individuals or directly ingested by GRC solutions in an easy to use, customizable interface.

