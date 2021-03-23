Unity and Community for Newly Created Social Media App, YoReSpot, Offers an Exciting Chance for a Vehicle Give-A-Way
YoReSpot, a new social media networking platform will be giving away a car at an event on Saturday, March 27th at the Bayard Community Center.
YoReSpot thrives on an unbiased stance on members’ religious or spiritual beliefs, political views, personal identifications, country or place of origin.
Social media plays a crucial part in building back the basics in humanity like family, friends, and a community of people with similar interests.”BAYARD, IOWA, USA, March 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Providing individuals a sense of unity and community is driving a new social media app YoReSpot, created by Brandon Irlbeck this past January. And what better way to make this possible than a chance to win a vehicle given away at a free community event held at the Bayard Community Center located at 301 3rd St, Bayard, IA 50029 on Saturday, March 27, 2021.
— Brandon Irlbeck, CEO and Creator of YoReSpot
The social networking platform, available for both Apple and Android smartphones, also aims to give back to the community by raising funds at the event for the Bayard Public Library.
Those entered in the raffle will get a chance to win a 2006 Chevrolet Uplander, the Irlbeck’s family car. Those who sign up for the app as well as current users who are interested in being entered in the contest are to express the reasons for needing the car and email Irlbeck at america4life1987@gmail.com. The winner will be picked raffle style and along with the car, YoReSpot will be gifting $100 to help with the registration of the vehicle to the new owner.
There is a lot in store for everyone to enjoy during the event, set to start at 9:30 pm. Aside from the vehicle giveaway winner announcement at midnight, there will be karaoke, music, and walking tacos available for $3 apiece. Reasonable measures will be in place to ensure the health of participants and members of the public to reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19 consistent with the guidance issued by the Iowa Department of Public Health.
“Social media plays a crucial part in building back the basics in humanity like family, friends, and a community of people with similar interests”, said Irlbeck about the platform. So by using his degree in computer science, he designed YoReSpot to foster nothing but care and respect for one another. With the help of his family, he diligently searched for the right servers and code to create the platform designed to be free from hate, arguments, and anger.
He says, “By creating a wholesome, secure, and peaceful platform where individuals can speak their minds and connect supporting free speech - YoReSpot guarantees no censorship, banning, or otherwise losing an account among its members outside of any illegal post or acts”.
Focusing on unity and community, YoReSpot thrives on an unbiased stance on members’ religious or spiritual beliefs, political views, personal identifications, country, or place of origin.
About Brandon Irlbeck
Brandon Irlbeck is a 33-year-old CEO and creator of YoReSpot who strives in making the community better through social engagements and causes, as best described by the company’s take on social networking, “We are not mad at social media, we are just disappointed, so we made something better!” He is also a doting father to four children, one of whom is diagnosed with Autism and nonverbal.
Visit www.YoReSpot.com for further details on the event or sign up for free to be abreast with the latest community events and news.
Kelly Bennett
Bennett Unlimited PR
+1 949-463-6383
email us here