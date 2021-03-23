Unity and Community for Newly Created Social Media App, YoReSpot, Offers an Exciting Chance for a Vehicle Give-A-Way

About

Bennett Unlimited PR is a Public Relations firm specializing in Media/Publicity Campaigns, Press Releases, and Red Carpet events. We bring years of experience and a diverse approach to set others up for success. Sharing custom-tailored growth strategies with each client while writing “their” story for maximum media attention helps clients open doors and make things happen. Some of our clients have been seen on Inside Edition, HuffPost Live, Dr. Oz, CNN, Billboard Magazine, Getty Images, Huffington Post, Variety Magazine, New York Magazine, KTLA, Good Day LA, MSNBC, The Kelly Clarkson Show, OC Register, Orange Coast Magazine, Rivera Magazine, and other news media Nationally and Internationally. Our work has garnered the attention of the national and international press getting clients the deserved media attention for their product, event, or cause. We take great pride in creating a unique growth approach for every client to yield the most productive results possible. Personalized service is what we are known for; we look out for our clients making sure they are at the events, red carpets, premieres, etc. to be seen while introducing them or their brand to those who can elevate and create opportunities to further their awareness. From creating the "buzz" needed for your brand, walking the Red Carpet, or pitching to our network of media, we can fit a package suitable to your needs and budget. Let us help you write your story...

http://www.bennettunlimitedPR.com