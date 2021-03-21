Derby Barracks/ Aggravated Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A500857

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Logan Miller

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802 334 8881

DATE/TIME: 03/20/2021

INCIDENT LOCATION: US RT 5 Pull Off, Coventry, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: Derick Niles

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police was

advised of an assault the occurred on US RT 5 at the dirt pull off in the Town

of Coventry, VT. Investigation revealed Niles to have caused bodily injured to a

household member and placed them in fear for their life. Niles was unable to be

located and an arrest warrant has been issued for his arrest. Anyone with

information to the whereabouts of Niles are asked to call the Vermont State

Police Derby at 802 334 8881.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: Arrest Warrant

BAIL: $10,000

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE or INDICATE NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Logan Miller

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, Vermont 05829

Logan.Miller@vermont.gov

(802) 334-8881