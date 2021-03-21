Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 78 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 215,290 in the last 365 days.

Derby Barracks/ Aggravated Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A500857

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Logan Miller                            

STATION: Derby                     

CONTACT#: 802 334 8881

 

DATE/TIME: 03/20/2021

INCIDENT LOCATION: US RT 5 Pull Off, Coventry, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault

 

ACCUSED: Derick Niles                                               

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police was

advised of an assault the occurred on US RT 5 at the dirt pull off in the Town

of Coventry, VT. Investigation revealed Niles to have caused bodily injured to a

household member and placed them in fear for their life. Niles was unable to be

located and an arrest warrant has been issued for his arrest. Anyone with

information to the whereabouts of Niles are asked to call the Vermont State

Police Derby at 802 334 8881.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: Arrest Warrant             

BAIL: $10,000

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE or INDICATE NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Logan Miller

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, Vermont 05829

Logan.Miller@vermont.gov

(802) 334-8881

 

You just read:

Derby Barracks/ Aggravated Domestic Assault

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.