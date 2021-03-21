Derby Barracks/ Aggravated Domestic Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A500857
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Logan Miller
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802 334 8881
DATE/TIME: 03/20/2021
INCIDENT LOCATION: US RT 5 Pull Off, Coventry, VT
VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Derick Niles
AGE: 43
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police was
advised of an assault the occurred on US RT 5 at the dirt pull off in the Town
of Coventry, VT. Investigation revealed Niles to have caused bodily injured to a
household member and placed them in fear for their life. Niles was unable to be
located and an arrest warrant has been issued for his arrest. Anyone with
information to the whereabouts of Niles are asked to call the Vermont State
Police Derby at 802 334 8881.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: Arrest Warrant
BAIL: $10,000
Trooper Logan Miller
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Road
Derby, Vermont 05829
(802) 334-8881