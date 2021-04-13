Houston Real Estate Mogul Using TikTok and YouTube to Give Back
Hamza Ali using TikTok and YouTube to underwrite select real estate deals and mentoring youth across the nation
With COVID-19 changing our daily lives in March of 2020, I had to think fast how I could put my time at home in quarantine to good use.”HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Real Estate Mogul and investment strategist Hamza Ali has been using his personal TikTok and YouTube channels to underwrite select real estate deals helping youth across the nation to get a leg up. As a birthday gift to himself, Hamza is taking his real estate and investment know how and using his personal investments, knowledge, and resources to give back underwriting business deals and mentoring youth.
— Hamza Ali
Hamza Ali moved to the United States almost 7 years ago after having survived the financial crisis that crippled Dubai, his hometown. He took the little capital he had and worked night and day with passion and purpose to grow his real estate portfolio to what it is today.
With over 500 apartments in multifamily real estate, multiple ground up office warehouse developments, syndicated deals and much more he has now realized a new passion and dream. With COVID-19 changing our daily lives in March of 2020, Hamza had to think fast of how he can put his time at home and in quarantine to good use. One thing he has always been passionate about is helping, educating, and mentoring young professionals. Hamza strongly believes that no-one should survive on their regular job’s paycheck. Everyone has the ability to make their money work for them. Passive income is something Hamza believes we all should be aiming to have whether it be in real estate or stocks.
In March of 2020, Hamza started his TikTok account, and started uploading funny and informational videos. He now has over 30,000 active followers who login and enjoy his live segments almost every day. Through his TikTok live segments, he has underwritten deals for his followers and helped them purchase their first investment properties.
He also started pursuing YouTube and managed to gain over 5,000 followers in just a few months. He managed to monetize his channel early on and is now dedicated to sharing at least 1 video each day where he educates people on financial freedom, investing, stock market, real estate, and all things money. He also goes live several times a week and interacts with his followers answering their questions. He has a 100% brutally honest approach with his followers where he does not sugar coat things and gives them information that is guaranteed to help them further their careers and financial literacy.
Hamza currently manages roughly $70M+ in real estate -- a mix of commercial and multifamily a combination of his own and syndicated projects with investors. Hamza likes to look at deals that are in fast growing neighborhoods, and has a five-year exit plan so he goes in with that mentality. He also almost always buys value add properties.
When he underwrites deals for followers, his first aim is to make sure they're going for safe and sound investments. He wants them to avoid the mistakes he made in the beginning of their journey.
Hamza has contributed to the Houston Business Journal and currently sits as part of the Houston Business Journal Leadership Trust. He is well a respected businessman across Houston.
See Hamza’s Article: The only strategy to use to get into real estate investing today: https://www.bizjournals.com/houston/news/2019/11/22/the-only-strategy-to-use-to-get-into-real-estate-investing-today.html?iana=cco_author_news.
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@hamzainvests
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5VwSj4MU6la57CeelBhLFg
Website: https://hamzainvests.com/subscribe-hamza-ali
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/hamzaali1
