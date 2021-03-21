Richford Rd Berkshire

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St Albans Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Be advised that Richford Rd in Berkshire by house number 438 near the intersection with Berkshire Center Rd in currently closed due to a motor vehicle crash.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully