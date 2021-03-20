Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Gov. Lujan Grisham to call special session to get cannabis done

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will call the New Mexico Legislature into special session roughly Wednesday, March 31, to finish the work of legalizing adult-use cannabis.

“Legalized adult-use cannabis is one of the best moves we can make in our work to build a bona fide 21st century economy in New Mexico,” Gov. Lujan Grisham said. “And New Mexicans are more than ready: Poll after poll has demonstrated that our state wants this opportunity.

“But rushing through amendments in the final hours of a session, when there’s a mountain of other very important work to be done, is not the right way to do something of this magnitude. No doubt the remote nature of this session, with public health safeguards in place, has slowed some items, though I applaud the Legislature and staff for their incredible perseverance and productivity in the face of challenging circumstances.

“In short, we are very close. And we will finish the job.

“I believe legalization will be one of the largest job-creation programs in state history, driving entrepreneurial opportunities statewide for decades to come. I look forward to continuing to work with lawmakers to get the job done and done right.”

Gov. Lujan Grisham to call special session to get cannabis done

