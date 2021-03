Senate Floor Calendar: Saturday, March 20, 2021

STATE OF NEW MEXICO FIFTY-FIFTH LEGISLATURE FIRST SESSION, 2021

SENATE CALENDAR 20TH LEGISLATIVE DAY Saturday, March 20, 2021 Senate Convenes at 8:30 a.m.

ROLL CALL PRAYER PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE READING OF THE JOURNAL INTRODUCTION OF LEGISLATION: A. Bills B. Joint Resolutions C. Resolutions D. Joint Memorials E. Memorials MESSAGES FROM THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES MESSAGES FROM THE GOVERNOR REPORTS OF STANDING COMMITTEES ANNOUNCEMENTS AND MISCELLANEOUS BUSINESS

THIRD READING OF LEGISLATION:

(1) SENATE BILL 113/a WIRING FOR PHOTOVOLTAIC SYSTEM/SCONC AMENDED (SOULES)

(2) SENATE RULES COMMITTEE SUBSTITUTE FOR SENATE RULES COMMITTEE SUBSTITUTE FOR SENATE BILL 454 ELECTION CHANGES (IVEY-SOTO)

(3) SENATE TAX, BUSINESS & TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE SUBSTITUTE FOR SENATE BILL 413 REGIONAL BROADBAND FRANCHISE ACT (MUÑOZ)

(4) SENATE BILL 116 UNLEADED FUEL SALES AT AIRPORTS (SOULES)

(5) SENATE BILL 295 DISASTER FUNDING CHANGES (CAMPOS)

(6) SENATE BILL 212/aa INTERSTATE STREAM COMMISSION MEMBERS/ SCONC AMENDED/SJC AMENDED (WIRTH/McQUEEN)

(7) SENATE BILL 74/a/ec PUBLIC HEALTH ORDER TERMINATION & RENEWAL/ SHPAC AMENDED (BACA)

(8) SENATE CONSERVATION COMMITTEE SUBSTITUTE FOR SENATE BILL 431 YOUTH CONSERVATION CORPS EMPLOYMENT (JARAMILLO)

(9) SENATE BILL 352 ORDERS SIGNED BY PROBATE JUDGES (CAMPOS)

(10) SENATE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE SUBSTITUTE FOR SENATE BILL 291 INSPECTION OF PRIVATE PRISONS (CAMPOS)

(11) SENATE JOINT MEMORIAL 4 ADDRESS INSTITUTIONAL RACISM (LOPEZ)

(12) SENATE MEMORIAL 2 NATIONAL BANK INFRASTRUCTURE (TALLMAN)

(13) SENATE MEMORIAL 12/a DAIRY RULE EFFECT ON GROUNDWATER RESOURCES/ SRC AMENDED (HAMBLEN)

(14) HOUSE AGRICULTURE & WATER RESOURCES COMMITTEE SUBSTITUTE FOR HOUSE BILL 177/a HOMEMADE FOOD ACT/HHHC AMENDED (COOK)

(15) HOUSE BILL 266/a SPECIAL EDUCATION TEACHER LICENSES/ HEC AMENDED (FIGUEROA)

(16) HOUSE BILL 201 PROBATION RELEASE FOR SOME DEFENDANTS (CADENA)

(17) HOUSE BILL 219/aa BILITERACY DEVELOPMENT FRAMEWORK TASK FORCE/ HEC AMENDED/HAFC AMENDED (GARRATT)

(18) HOUSE BILL 96/aa CRIMINAL RECORDS & PUBLIC EMPLOYMENT/ HSEIC AMENDED/HFL AMENDED (ROMERO, A.)

(19) HOUSE BILL 46/a/ec INJECTABLE OPIOID TREATMENT STUDY/HAFC AMENDE (GARCÍA, MP)

(20) HOUSE AGRICULTURE & WATER RESOURCES COMMITTEE SUBSTITUTE FOR HOUSE BILL 33 LIVESTOCK BOARD MEAT INSPECTIONS (DOW)

(21) HOUSE BILL 131/a ASST. SECRETARY OF HISPANIC EDUCATION/ HAFC AMENDED (TRUJILLO)

(22) HOUSE BILL 248/a INSURANCE FEE CHANGES/HTRC AMENDED (CHANDLER)

(23) HOUSE BILL 127/a HOMELESS YOUTH ID CARDS/HFL AMENDED (JOHNSON)

(24) HOUSE FLOOR SUBSTITUTE FOR HOUSE BILL 275 FALLEN OFFICER SIGNAGE ON HIGHWAYS (POWDRELL-CULBERT)

(25) HOUSE STATE GOVERNMENT, ELECTIONS & INDIAN AFFAIRS COMMITTEE SUBSTITUTE FOR HOUSE BILL 300 STATE LEADERSHIP PILOT PROGRAM (STANSBURY)

(26) HOUSE BILL 228 CHANGE MOTOR VEHICLE TAX DISTRIBUTION (CASTELLANO)

(27) HOUSE BILL 91/a INCREASE METRO COURT MEDIATION FEE MAX/ HLLC AMENDED (TRUJILLO)

(28) HOUSE TAXATION & REVENUE COMMITTEE SUBSTITUTE FOR HOUSE HEALTH & HUMAN SERVICES COMMITTEE SUBSTITUTE FOR HOUSE BILL 12/aaa CANNABIS REGULATION ACT/HFL AMENDED/STBTC AMENDED/ SJC AMENDED (MARTÍNEZ/IVEY-SOTO)

(29) HOUSE BILL 141 ED INFRASTRUCTURE TECHNOLOGY DEFINITION (SARIÑANA)

(30) HOUSE COMMERCE & ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT COMMITTEE SUBSTITUTE FOR HOUSE BILL 256 ELDER WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT TASK FORCE (CHATFIELD)

(31) HOUSE HEALTH & HUMAN SERVICES COMMITTEE SUBSTITUTE FOR HOUSE BILL 272/a HEALTH EASY ENROLLMENT PROGRAM/SHPAC AMENDED (THOMSON/McKENNA)

(32) HOUSE BILL 5/aa/ec ELECTRIC FACILITY AUTHORITY BOARD MEMBERS/ HCEDC AMENDED/SJC AMENDED (LUNDSTROM)

(33) HOUSE BILL 217/a/ec PUBLIC HEALTH EMERGENCY LOTTERY SCHOLARSHIPS/ HSEIC AMENDED (CADENA)

(34) HOUSE BILL 21 PUBLIC WORKS PROJECT CONTRIBUTIONS (GARRATT)

(35) HOUSE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE SUBSTITUTE FOR HOUSE BILL 114/aa HABITUAL OFFENDER JUDICIAL FLEXIBILITY/SHPAC AMENDED/SJC AMENDED (CADENA)

(36) HOUSE BILL 163/a SCHOOL FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT CLASSES/ SEC AMENDED (MADRID)

(37) HOUSE BILL 34/a PODIATRIC SVC. COST SHARING LIMITS/ HFL AMENDED (MATTHEWS)

(38) HOUSE APPROPRIATIONS & FINANCE COMMITTEE SUBSTITUTE FOR HOUSE BILL 325/a RURAL AIR SERVICE ENHANCEMENT ACT/HFL AMENDED (LUNDSTROM)

(39) HOUSE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE SUBSTITUTE FOR HOUSE JOINT RESOLUTION 9 PUBLIC ASSISTANCE FOR INFRASTRUCTURE DEV, CA (ALLISON)

(40) HOUSE FLOOR SUBSTITUTE FOR HOUSE JOINT RESOLUTION 13 LEGISLATIVE SESSION CHANGES, CA (MONTOYA, RD)

(41) HOUSE JOINT RESOLUTION 3 VETERAN PROPERTY TAX EXEMPTION, CA (ALCON)

(42) HOUSE JOINT MEMORIAL 4 19TH AMENDMENT PLAQUE IN CAPITOL (STAPLETON)

BUSINESS ON PRESIDENT’S TABLE:

(1) SENATE MEMORIAL 25 LT. GOV. ROBERTO A. MONDRAGON, IN HONOR (CAMPOS)

