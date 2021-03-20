CERES, OFFICIALLY AUTHORIZED TO DO BEVEG VEGAN CERTIFICATION BY BEVEG, THE FIRST VEGAN CERTIFICATION UNDER ACCREDITATION
CERES Certification body, enrolls in the accredited BeVeg vegan certification program, and now manages BeVeg vegan audits in Africa, America, Asia, and Europe.
GERMANY, March 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CERES certification body officially enrolls and adopts the BeVeg vegan certification program. BeVeg is the only accredited vegan certification standard on the global market, making it the most reliable benchmark for companies and brands that wish to assure and warrant their vegan claims with integrity and transparency, giving brands the confidence needed to access new capital markets and establish new business that meets vegan consumer expectations.
BeVeg is an ISO/IEC 17065 accredited certification standard built in accordance with ISO/IEC 17067 as a conformity assessment program and accredited by the National Accreditation Center (NAC). ISO is the International Organization for Standardization that publishes international standards. BeVeg only authorizes ISO accredited certification bodies with trained and experienced auditors to carry out the vegan scope, as defined and required in the technical standard.
CERES offers inspection and certification services in the areas of organic farming and food processing, good manufacturing practices in the food industry, organic textiles, sustainable biofuel production, and now BeVeg vegan. Ceres is among other high standard accredited certification bodies enrolling in the global program as part of a global initiative to uniformly keep vegan claims accountable to a singular global, legal standard.
BeVeg is recognized by the world accreditation community for its accredited vegan standard. The following other leading globally accredited certification bodies have also enrolled in the program: ACERTA, AGFO, IGSC, PSA Quality, STC, Kioscert, OCE-Global, CERES-Cert, Q-Check, USB Cert. BeVeg disclosed that many others are in the process of enrollment and official launch, and www.beveg.com always has the most up to date list of authorized certification bodies.
BeVeg demands research, inspection, verification, animal DNA lab analysis, and global supply chain accountability that meets the set out published vegan standard. Protecting the consumer is the primary goal of BeVeg. The consumer may not realize it, but the reality is, vegan claims without BeVeg vegan certification are made loosely and with zero accountability as no defined controls exist to ensure vegan quality assurance at the factory level. There is a lack of consumer transparency and brand accountability, which means vegan claims cannot be trusted unless they are verified vegan by an accredited vegan certification standard, like BeVeg. Accreditation means there is a standard in place that is technical and uniform and recognized by the International Standardization Organization (ISO) and not just a registered trademark. The BeVeg global trademark is the stamp of approval given to companies in compliance with the ISO vegan standard accredited by NAC, which is the only one of its kind.
The BeVeg vegan certification global trademark stands for independent verification of quality and integrity. Products and services that carry the BeVeg vegan trademark represent unmatched reliability for meeting the strictest of vegan standards. The BeVeg vegan standard was drafted with consideration of GFSI benchmarks to ensure global food safety and quality measures are assured in BeVeg certified vegan finished products, as many product recalls and known allergens are of animal origin (just consider salmonella, E. Coli, listeria, ebola, etc.). In fact, the leading cause of product recalls is the presence of undeclared known animal allergens like lactose, shellfish, fish, eggs, milk, and dairy.
The BeVeg vegan standard brings unprecedented awareness, cleanliness, sustainability, and safety to the market through factory controls, vegan global awareness training, and skilled audits. The BeVeg accredited standard for vegan products and services is headquartered in the United States, and has issued vegan certification certificates on six continents.
To apply for vegan certification, visit www.beveg.com, or visit a local authorized certification body office near you.
