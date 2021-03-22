CBD Emporium™ Announces Partnership with Leading Group in CBD Franchising

CBD Emporium Find a CBD Emporium near you today! Cannabis 10X Business Opportunities

Powerful combination of sales and execution expected to influence global CBD franchise industry

Cannabis10X is poised to use our domestic and international franchise network along with our team with 4 decades of franchise representation, to launch CBD Emporium as the preferred global leader.” — Jason Tropf, CEO Cannabis 10X

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CBD Emporium™, a privately held Arizona company, a fast expanding and leading national retailer of premium CBD products, today announced a partnership between its recently launched Franchise Group and the country’s leading consulting company in hemp-based partnerships, acquisitions, and strategic growth, Cannabis10X.

Since its establishment in 2018, CBD Emporium has expanded its trusted retail chain across 27 locations in the Southwest USA with national growth and expansion underway. In support of the recent launch of its full-service model to franchisees through its CBD Emporium™ Franchise Group, the company is excited to announce its partnership with Cannabis10X.

The partnership brings together the country’s fastest growing and most trusted CBD retailer and a franchise development company formed and led by key industry figures in the launch, growth and expansion of franchises focused on the hemp space of CBD and cannabis.

“Choosing the best CBD range of products can be a complex and confusing task. Our ability to reach millions in the USA with the absolute best in CBD products will require growth in the number of well-stocked stores staffed by the highly trained consultants we are already well known for. The addition of outlets through our organic and franchise expansion is crucial. We are excited with this alliance and believe that our partnership with Cannabis10X is the choice solution in the rapid and successful expansion of our franchise group.” said Paul Steinberg, President of the CBD Emporium™ Franchise Group. “Franchise opportunities not only expand our company’s reach but provide the opportunity for prospective franchise owners to join this health and wellness sector with the CBD Emporium™ Franchise Group as business owners!”, added Steinberg.

Jason Tropf, Founder & CEO of Cannabis 10X stated “CBD Emporium is a globally positioned brand in a one of the fastest growing industries in history. Cannabis10X is poised to use our domestic and international franchise network along with our team with 4 decades of franchise representation, to launch CBD Emporium as the preferred global leader.”

About CBD Emporium:

Established in 2018, CBD Emporium is a privately held company with dozens of retail locations throughout the United States. The retailer is the premier source for quality, trusted CBD products, and offers a diverse selection of more than 60 best-of-industry brands and its own brand labeled products, derived from medical-grade organic hemp plants. The company’s knowledgeable staff provides the best information, education, and products to improve health and wellness. CBD Emporium headquarters are located at 2424 W. Desert Cove, Phoenix, Arizona 85029. For information on CBD Emporium, visit https://www.cbdemporium.com.

CBD Emporium has expanded its business to include franchise opportunities to entrepreneurs. For more information on this franchising opportunity, and to request an information packet including an application, visit https://franchise.cbdemporium.com.

About Cannabis10X: The only International Cannabis & CBD Brokerage, Cannabis10X creates wealth for its clients through franchising, mergers and acquisitions, and investments. Visit https://cannabis10x.com/.

Contacts:

For CBD Emporium

Media Relations Dept.

info@cbdemporium.com

602-773-668

For Cannabis10x

Holly Ford, Co-Founder

holly@cannabis10x.com

513-828-9810