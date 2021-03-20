Hadad Program attracts wildlife specialists
Suzan Haig, an American professor of Wildlife Ecology, strongly praised the Hadad Program founded by the Saudi Falcons Club (SFC) saying she is excited to be part of it. She described the Saudi initiative as a pioneering one which shows the Kingdom’s proactive efforts to protect and preserve the wildlife.
Haig said Hadad stands out because it is run by highly-specialized scientists of several disciplines, including raptor biologists, environmentalists, conservationists, veterinarians and falconers. These wildlife specialists are experts in rate falcon pedigree and endangered species, such as the Lanner falcon and Barbary falcon.
She added, “The program has met the needs for reintroducing falcons to their original habitat and that is what makes it a strong program.” This to her shows that Saudi Arabia is being proactive not reactive.
Scientists try their best to readapt falcons to their original habitat by focusing on medical and environmental perspectives such as identifying a prey base and environmental stressors that these birds may face.
Hadad program, the first of its kind in the Kingdom, was founded by the SFC with the main aim of reintroducing local and migratory falcons to their natural habitats, increasing the falcon population, and strengthening the Kingdom’s pioneering role in protecting the wildlife and natural environment as part of the transformative Vision 2030.
The directives of Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, the General Supervisor of the Saudi Falcons Club (SFC), and the follow-up of HRH Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif, the Minister of Interior and Chairman of the SFC Board, played a pivotal role in the success of the Hadad Program. The program was hailed and commended by both regional and global wildlife specialists.
Hadad Program reflects the SFC efforts in regulating falconry and protecting falcons species both locally and internationally. The program also aims to raise public awareness among the community about the importance of this project. In addition, the program will play a major role in sharing important information from the collected data.
