VSP Williston Barracks DUI-Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21A100883
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Stephen DiGregorio
STATION: Williston Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: March 19, 2021 @ 1250 Hours
STREET: Interstate 89 South
TOWN: Winooski
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Exit 15
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Alec Bolus
AGE: 43
SEAT BELT? Unknown
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2018
VEHICLE MAKE: International Truck
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Moderate
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: University of Vermont Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On March 19, 2021 at approximately 1250 hours, Troopers responded to a single vehicle crash on Interstate 89 South, at Exit 15, in the City of Winooski. It was reported that an Agency of Transportation truck struck the guardrail.
The operator was identified as Alec Bolus, an on-duty employee of AOT. Bolus was transported by St. Michaels Rescue to UVMMC for evaluation. After Bolus was medically cleared, Troopers arrested Bolus for suspicion of driving under the influence. Bolus was processed at the Williston State Police Barracks and transported to Northwest State Correctional Facility for detox. Bolus was issued a citation for DUI #3 upon his release.
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: No
MUG SHOT: Yes
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division; Chittenden Circuit
COURT DATE/TIME: June 22, 2021 at 0830 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.