VSP Williston Barracks DUI-Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21A100883

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Stephen DiGregorio

STATION: Williston Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: March 19, 2021 @ 1250 Hours

STREET: Interstate 89 South

TOWN: Winooski

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Exit 15

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Alec Bolus

AGE: 43

SEAT BELT? Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2018

VEHICLE MAKE: International Truck

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Moderate

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: University of Vermont Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On March 19, 2021 at approximately 1250 hours, Troopers responded to a single vehicle crash on Interstate 89 South, at Exit 15, in the City of Winooski. It was reported that an Agency of Transportation truck struck the guardrail.

The operator was identified as Alec Bolus, an on-duty employee of AOT. Bolus was transported by St. Michaels Rescue to UVMMC for evaluation. After Bolus was medically cleared, Troopers arrested Bolus for suspicion of driving under the influence. Bolus was processed at the Williston State Police Barracks and transported to Northwest State Correctional Facility for detox. Bolus was issued a citation for DUI #3 upon his release.

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: No

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division; Chittenden Circuit

COURT DATE/TIME: June 22, 2021 at 0830 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.