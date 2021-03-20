Derby/Burglary Arrest
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A500839
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Handy
STATION: Derby Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 03-18-2021 / 1718 hrs
INCIDENT LOCATION: High Street, Barton, VT
VIOLATION: Burglary
ACCUSED: Michael D. Buck
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT
Victim: Dylan Cady
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time the Vermont State Police responded to High Street in
the Town of Barton, VT for a report of a burglary. During the investigation it
was learned that Michael Buck and Chip Schneider were responsible for the break
in. Buck was located in Saint Johnsbury and taken into custody. Buck was
transported to the Vermont State Police - Derby Barracks and was later lodged at
Northeast Regional Correctional Facility.
Schneider was later taken into custody on 03/19/21, transported to the Vermont
State Police - Saint Johnsbury Barracks and lodged at Northeast Regional
Correctional Center.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/19/21 @ 1 PM
COURT: Orleans
LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Regional
BAIL: $10,000
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED IMAGE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.