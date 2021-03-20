Derby/Burglary Arrest

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A500839

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Handy

STATION: Derby Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 03-18-2021 / 1718 hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: High Street, Barton, VT

VIOLATION: Burglary

ACCUSED: Michael D. Buck

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

Victim: Dylan Cady

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time the Vermont State Police responded to High Street in

the Town of Barton, VT for a report of a burglary. During the investigation it

was learned that Michael Buck and Chip Schneider were responsible for the break

in. Buck was located in Saint Johnsbury and taken into custody. Buck was

transported to the Vermont State Police - Derby Barracks and was later lodged at

Northeast Regional Correctional Facility.

Schneider was later taken into custody on 03/19/21, transported to the Vermont

State Police - Saint Johnsbury Barracks and lodged at Northeast Regional

Correctional Center.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/19/21 @ 1 PM

COURT: Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Regional

BAIL: $10,000

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED IMAGE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.