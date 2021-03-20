Westminster / Motor Vehicle Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21B101083
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alexander Sidor
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 03/20/2021 @ 0314 hours
STREET: Vermont Route 100
TOWN: Whitingham
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Merrifield Road
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Unknown
AGE:
SEAT BELT? Y/N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
VEHICLE YEAR: 1993
VEHICLE MAKE: Dodge
VEHICLE MODEL: Van cargo
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Destroyed due to fire.
INJURIES: Unknown
HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY)
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
At the above date and time Vermont State Police received a report of a single vehicle crash on Vermont Route 100. The caller advised the vehicle was on fire.
Upon Troopers arrival, the fire department had extinguished the fire and determined no persons were inside. The fire department searched the surrounding area and did not locate any persons.
The vehicle is a white 1993 Dodge Cargo Van with a Vermont registration plate. The caller reporting the fire advised he saw the vehicle earlier in the evening and described it as being very loud.
At this time Troopers were unable to locate an operator or owner of the vehicle. Anyone with information regarding this vehicle or its owner is asked to contact the Vermont State Police barracks in Westminster at 802-722-4600.
