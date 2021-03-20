Westminster / Motor Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21B101083

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alexander Sidor

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 03/20/2021 @ 0314 hours

STREET: Vermont Route 100

TOWN: Whitingham

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Merrifield Road

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Unknown

AGE:

SEAT BELT? Y/N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

VEHICLE YEAR: 1993

VEHICLE MAKE: Dodge

VEHICLE MODEL: Van cargo

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Destroyed due to fire.

INJURIES: Unknown

HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY)

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

At the above date and time Vermont State Police received a report of a single vehicle crash on Vermont Route 100. The caller advised the vehicle was on fire.

Upon Troopers arrival, the fire department had extinguished the fire and determined no persons were inside. The fire department searched the surrounding area and did not locate any persons.

The vehicle is a white 1993 Dodge Cargo Van with a Vermont registration plate. The caller reporting the fire advised he saw the vehicle earlier in the evening and described it as being very loud.

At this time Troopers were unable to locate an operator or owner of the vehicle. Anyone with information regarding this vehicle or its owner is asked to contact the Vermont State Police barracks in Westminster at 802-722-4600.

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.