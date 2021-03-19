Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
National agriculture week and day recognized   

National agriculture week and day recognized   

March 19, 2021

Baton Rouge, LA (March 19, 2021) – National Agriculture Week will be celebrated March 21-27, 2021 with National Ag Day recognized on March 23, 2021.

The purpose is to recognize the significant contributions made by ag producers, associations, corporations, universities and government agencies affiliated with the industry. Those contributions include how food and fiber products are produced, maintaining a strong economy and the importance of safe, abundant and affordable products.

“Agriculture and forestry are major industries in the state of Louisiana. We never want to take for granted the work our agriculture producers do. Nor do we want to forget the people who help ensure a safe and plentiful supply of food,” said LDAF Commissioner Mike Strain, D.V.M.

Agriculture is a nearly $13 billion industry in Louisiana.

