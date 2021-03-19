When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement

MG Foods of Charlotte, NC is expanding its recall issued March 10, 2021 to include three Turkey Wraps due to potential contamination of Listeria monocytogenes. Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short- term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, a Listeria monocytogenes infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The products were distributed between March 3, 2021 and March 5, 2021 and packaged in clear plastic wedges & plastic wrap. The products were sold exclusively via vending machines and micro markets located in business locations in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and West Virginia. The company reacted swiftly and as of end-of-day March 5, 2021 affected products were removed from sale at all locations.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

PRODUCT SIZE UPC CONTAINER USE BY DATES Fresh to You Deluxe Club Wrap 10.39 oz MGF9814 Plastic Wedge 3/7/2021 MG Foods Roasted Turkey in a Tomato Basil Wrap 6.90 oz 1 00000 50005 7 Plastic Wedge 3/7/2021 MG Foods The Club in a Spinach Wrap 8.50 oz 1 00000 50008 8 Plastic Wedge 3/7/2021

Product labels are attached for identification of products.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged to discard any remaining product. Consumers may contact MG Foods at 1-855-424-8390 Monday thru Friday 7:00am – 7:00 pm EST for any questions related to this recall or to request a full refund.