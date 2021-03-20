DOT News Release: MAUI LANE CLOSURES FOR THE WEEK OF MARCH 20 – MARCH 26

— HONOAPIILANI HIGHWAY (ROUTE 30) —

1) WAILUKU TO MAALAEA

Right lane closure on Honoapiilani Highway (Route 30) in the northbound direction between mile markers 0.0 and 6, Main Street and Honoapiilani Highway, on Thursday, March 25, through Friday, March 26, from 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

2) WAILUKU TO LAHAINA

Left lane closure on Honoapiilani Highway (Route 30) in the northbound direction between mile markers 0.0 and 21, Main Street and Lahainaluna Road, on Tuesday, March 23, through Thursday, March 25, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

— PIILANI HIGHWAY (ROUTE 31) —

1) KIHEI

Single lane closure on Piilani Highway (Route 31) in both directions between mile markers 0.0 and 7.2, N Kihei Road and Wailea Ike Drive, on Monday, March 22, through Thursday, March 25, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for pavement striping and rumble strip work.

— HOBRON AVENUE (ROUTE 32A) —

1) KAHULUI

Right lane closure on Hobron Avenue (Route 32A) in the southbound direction between mile markers 0.0 and 0.4, Hana Highway and Perimeter Road, on Wednesday, March 24, through Friday, March 26, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., for storm drain cleaning.

— MAIN STREET (ROUTE 32) —

1) WAILUKU

Single lane closure on Main Street (Route 32) in the eastbound direction between mile markers 0.0 and 2.9, N High Street and Hobron Avenue, on Wednesday, March 24, through Friday, March 26, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., for storm drain cleaning.

— HANA HIGHWAY (ROUTES 36/360) —

1) HAIKU TO HANA

Single lane closure on Hana Highway (Route 360) in both directions between mile markers 0.0 and 34.8, Kaupakalua Road and Uakea Road, on Monday, March 22, through Friday, March 26, from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail maintenance.

2) KAHULUI

Single lane closure on Hana Highway (Route 36) in the eastbound direction between mile markers 1.3 and 2.9, Airport Access Road and Haleakala Highway, on Monday, March 22, through Thursday, March 25, from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., for installation of rumble strips and striping work.

3) KAHULUI

Single lane closure on Hana Highway (Route 36) in the westbound direction between mile markers 1.3 and 2.9, Airport Access Road and Haleakala Highway, on Monday, March 22, through Thursday, March 25, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., for installation of rumble strips and striping work.

4) HAIKU

Right lane closure on Hana Highway (Route 360) in the westbound direction near mile marker 2.6, Ulalena Loop, on Wednesday, March 24, through Friday, March 26, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for tree trimming work.

5) HAIKU

Single lane closure on Hana Highway (Route 36) in the eastbound direction between mile markers 12 and 12.8., Kaumahina State Wayside Park and Hana Highway, on Monday, March 22, through Thursday, March 25, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., for rockfall mitigation.

6) HAIKU

Single lane closure on Hana Highway (Route 36) in both directions between mile markers 13 and 16.2., Kuiaha Road and Kaupakalua Road, on Monday, March 22, through Friday, March 26, from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail maintenance.

— HALEAKALA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 36A) —

1) KAHULUI

Right lane closure on Haleakala Highway (Route 36A) in the eastbound direction between mile markers 0.0 and 0.5, Hana Highway and Keolani Place, on Wednesday, March 24, through Friday, March 26, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., for storm drain cleaning.

—KAHEKILI HIGHWAY (ROUTE 340) —

1) WAILUKU

Right lane closure on Kahekili Highway (Route 340) in the northbound direction between mile markers 2.1 and 2.6, Waihee Valley Road and River Road, on Monday, March 22, through Tuesday, March 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for tree trimming work.

—KUIHELANI HIGHWAY (ROUTE 380) —

1) KAHULUI

Right lane closure on Kuihelani Highway (Route 380) in the northbound direction between mile markers 0.0 and 4, Dairy Road and Kuihelani Highway, on Wednesday, March 24, through Friday, March 26, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., for storm drain cleaning.

