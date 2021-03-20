HIDOE News Release: Cases for the week of March 13–19, 2021

HONOLULU — The Hawaii State Department of Education (HIDOE) continues to report COVID-19 cases impacting its schools and offices at four notification levels:

Immediate notification to individuals who may have come into close contact with the infected person about possible exposure while maintaining confidentiality in accordance with state and federal law.

Notification to staff and the school community about the possible exposure and HIDOE activities to contain the spread of infection.

A daily report to the Hawaii Board of Education of confirmed cases.

Weekly public reporting of cases by complex area.

This week’s case report is available here: http://bit.ly/hidoe-covid-updates

The Department’s case count should not be used to determine community spread or sources of an outbreak or cluster. It is informal data based on information provided to HIDOE’s COVID-19 Core Response Team by individuals, parents, campus visitors and service providers. The Hawaii State Department of Health (DOH) remains the lead agency on reporting official data and case counts.

