Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 560 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 215,619 in the last 365 days.

HIDOE News Release: Cases for the week of March 13–19, 2021

HONOLULU — The Hawaii State Department of Education (HIDOE) continues to report COVID-19 cases impacting its schools and offices at four notification levels:

  • Immediate notification to individuals who may have come into close contact with the infected person about possible exposure while maintaining confidentiality in accordance with state and federal law.
  • Notification to staff and the school community about the possible exposure and HIDOE activities to contain the spread of infection.
  • A daily report to the Hawaii Board of Education of confirmed cases.
  • Weekly public reporting of cases by complex area.

This week’s case report is available here: http://bit.ly/hidoe-covid-updates

The Department’s case count should not be used to determine community spread or sources of an outbreak or cluster. It is informal data based on information provided to HIDOE’s COVID-19 Core Response Team by individuals, parents, campus visitors and service providers. The Hawaii State Department of Health (DOH) remains the lead agency on reporting official data and case counts.

###

Nanea Kalani

Communications Director

Office: (808) 784-6200

[email protected]

You just read:

HIDOE News Release: Cases for the week of March 13–19, 2021

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.