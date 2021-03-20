Litter Pickup Next Week in Sullivan County

​Montoursville, PA – In an effort to improve our environment and clean up our local roadways, PennDOT maintenance crews in Sullivan County will pick up litter next week along Route 220 and Route 87.

On Monday, March 22 through Friday, April 2, crews will be picking up litter along Route 220 and Route 87, during daylight hours.

There will be no impacts to traffic during litter cleanup activities. Motorists are reminded to slow down, drive with caution, be alert for stopped or slow-moving vehicle, and watch for workers near the roadway.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

