I-95, I-676 Among Several Highways Restricted Next Week for Bridge Inspections in Philadelphia, Montgomery Counties

03/19/2021

King of Prussia PA – Lane closures are scheduled next week on Interstate 95, Interstate 676 and several other state highways in Philadelphia and Montgomery counties for bridge inspections, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedules and locations are:

Philadelphia

Monday, March 22, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a left lane closure is scheduled on southbound I-95 between the Interstate 76 East/Walt Whitman Bridge and Route 611 North (Broad Street) interchanges;

Monday, March 22, from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM, alternating lane closures are scheduled on Pattison Avenue between Front Street and Columbus Boulevard; and

Tuesday, March 23, from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM, a moving right lane closure is scheduled in both directions on I-676 (Vine Street Expressway) between the I-76 and Broad Street (Route 611) interchanges.

Montgomery County

Monday, March 22, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, alternating lane closures are scheduled on South Gulph Road between Route 320 (Trinity Lane) and the I-76 overpass in Upper Merion Township;

Tuesday, March 23, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, alternating lane closures are scheduled on Route 23 (Conshohocken State Road) between Spring Garden Street and Woodmont Road in West Conshohocken Borough;

Wednesday, March 24, from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM, a right lane closure is scheduled on the northbound Interstate 476 ramp to Route 23/Conshohocken in West Conshohocken Borough; and

Wednesday, March 24, from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM, alternating lane closures are scheduled on the Matsonford Road ramp to eastbound I-76 in West Conshohocken Borough.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because slowdowns may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Work on these inspections will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signage and relevant training.

The inspections are part of PennDOT’s program to inspect bridges and signs at least once every two years. The inspections ensure the safety and overall condition of the structures.

