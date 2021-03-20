PennDOT to Repair Potholes Next Week on More Than 65 State Highways in the Philadelphia Region

03/19/2021

King of Prussia, PA – PennDOT maintenance and contractor crews will be working on more than 65 state highways next week to repair deteriorated pavement across the Philadelphia region. The roadways include:

Bucks County

U.S. 202 and ramps, Doylestown Borough;

Butler Avenue and ramps, Doylestown Borough;

Route 113, Souderton Road, Hilltown Township;

Route 152, West Rockhill and Hilltown townships and Sellersville, Perkasie and Silverdale boroughs;

Route 232 (Second Street Pike), North Hampton Township;

Route 263 (York Road), Warwick and Buckingham townships and Doylestown Borough;

Route 309 (Sellersville Bypass) and ramps, West Rockhill, Richland, and Springfield townships and Quakertown Borough;

Route 313 (Swamp Road/Dublin Pike), Bedminster, Hilltown, New Britain, Plumstead, and East Rockhill townships and Doylestown and Richland boroughs;

Route 611 (Doylestown Bypass), Doylestown Borough;

Route 611 (Easton Road), Doylestown Borough;

Route 663 (John Fries Highway), Milford Township;

5th Street, Hilltown Township;

Curly Hill Road, Plumstead Township; and

Minsi Trail, Hilltown Township.

Chester County

U.S. 1, Pennsbury Township.

U.S. 30, Caln Township;

Route 100, West Whiteland Township;

Newcomen Road, Uwchlan Township;

Valley Hill Road, Charlestown Township;

St. Peters Road, North Coventry Township;

North Caln Road, Caln Township;

Whitford Road, Uwchlan Township; and

King Road, West and East Whiteland townships.

Delaware County

Interstate 95, Lower Chichester, Upper Chichester, Ridley, and Tinicum townships, City of Chester and Upland Borough;

Interstate 476, Ridley, Springfield, Nether Providence, Marple, Haverford, and Radnor townships;

U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike), Chadds Ford, Concord, Middletown, Marple, Springfield, Upper Darby, and Haverford townships and Chester Heights and Media boroughs;

U.S. 202 (Wilmington Pike), Chadds Ford, Concord, and Thornbury townships;

U.S. 322, Concord, Bethel, and Upper Chichester townships;

Route 3 (West Chester Pike), Edgmont, Newtown, Marple, Haverford, and Upper Darby townships;

Drexel Avenue, Haverford and Upper Darby townships;

Haverford Avenue, Haverford Township;

Matsonford Road, Radnor Township;

Burmont Road, Haverford and Upper Darby townships and Lansdowne Borough;

Oak Avenue, Upper Darby Township and Clifton Heights, Darby, Glenolden, Collingdale, and Folcroft boroughs;

Baltimore Pike, Middletown, Upper Providence, Nether Providence, Upper Darby, and Springfield townships and Morton, Swarthmore, Clifton Heights, Lansdowne, East Lansdowne, Yeadon, and Media boroughs;

Tanguy Road, Thornbury Township;

Cheyney Road, Concord Township;

Llewelyn Road, Chester Heights Borough; and

Springfield Road, Springfield and Upper Darby townships and Clifton Heights, Aldan, and Collingdale boroughs.

Montgomery County

U.S. 422, Collegeville Borough;

Route 63 (Sumneytown Pike), Upper Salford Township;

Route 309, Springfield, Cheltenham and Upper Dublin townships;

2nd Avenue, Royersford Borough;

Neiffer Road, Limerick Township;

Collegeville Road, Collegeville Borough;

Walton Road, Plymouth Township;

Germantown Pike, Plymouth Township;

Morris Avenue, Lower Merion; and

Finland Road, Marlborough Township.

Philadelphia County

I-76;

I-95;

U.S. 1;

U.S. 30;

Route 3;

Route 63;

Castor Avenue;

Route 73;

Route 291;

Arimingo Avenue;

Henry Avenue;

Stenton Avenue;

Parkside Avenue;

Lancaster Avenue;

Kingsessing Avenue;

Whitby Avenue; and

Spring Garden Street.

Crews will restrict travel lanes on these state highways to patch areas of deteriorating pavement. Motorists are advised to be alert of this moving operation and to expect intermittent lane closures and possible slowdowns when driving near work crews. All activities are weather dependent.

As of January 1, 2021, PennDOT has used more than 1,627 tons of asphalt to repair potholes across the five-county Philadelphia region.

PennDOT would also like to remind motorists that potholes and other roadway concerns on state roads can be reported by calling 1-800-FIX-ROAD or visiting www.penndot.gov and clicking on “Submit A Roadway Concern.”

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit www.penndot.gov/District6TrafficBulletin.

To help make decisions regarding winter travel, motorists are encouraged to "Know Before You Go" by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. Users can also see plow truck statuses and travel alerts along a specific route using the "Check My Route" tool.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

