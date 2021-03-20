Lane Restrictions Next Week on I-80 EB/WB in Union County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised there will be lane restrictions on I-80 eastbound and westbound between mile markers 199 and 210, in White Deer and West Buffalo Townships, Union County, for scheduled bridge maintenance.

A Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew will be performing bridge maintenance, west of the Route 15 Interchange, on Monday, March 22 and Tuesday, March 23, from 7:30 AM to 11:00 AM and Wednesday, March 24 and Thursday, March 25, from 7:30 AM to 2:30 PM, weather permitting.

Motorists can expect alternating lane restrictions while work is being performed. Motorists should be alert, slow down, watch for lane changes, and drive with caution through work zones.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties at www.penndot.gov/District3.

Information about infrastructure in District 3 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D3Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/PennDOTNews and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot/.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

###