Notice of Public Comment Period - Draft Air Quality Permits 7291-7296, Vicinity Energy Baltimore Corporation, Watergate Central Plant

PUBLIC NOTICE

Draft Air Quality Permits 7291 through 7296, Vicinity Energy Baltimore Corporation, Construction and operation of six 6.0 MMBTU/hr dual fuel-fired boilers at the Watergate Central Plant, 2500 Virginia Avenue NE

Notice is hereby given that, pursuant to 20 DCMR §210, the Air Quality Division (AQD) of the Department of Energy and Environment (DOEE), located at 1200 First Street NE, 5th Floor, Washington DC, intends to issue air quality permits (Nos. 7291, 7292, 7293, 7294, 7295 and 7296) to Vicinity Energy Baltimore Corporation to construct and operate six identical dual fuel-fired (natural gas and No. 2 fuel oil) boilers, rated at 6.0 MMBTU/hr heat input each, at the Watergate Central Plant located at 2500 Virginia Avenue NW, Washington, DC. The contact person for the facility is Randolph Disney, P.E., EHS Manager, phone number: (410) 649-2463, email: [email protected].

Boilers to be Permitted.

Boiler Name Model Natural Gas Rating (MMBTU/hr) No. 2 Fuel Oil Rating (MMBTU/hr) Permit Number Boiler 1 VTG-6000-DF 6.0 6.0 7291 Boiler 2 VTG-6000-DF 6.0 6.0 7292 Boiler 3 VTG-6000-DF 6.0 6.0 7293 Boiler 4 VTG-6000-DF 6.0 6.0 7294 Boiler 5 VTG-6000-DF 6.0 6.0 7295 Boiler 6 VTG-6000-DF 6.0 6.0 7296

Emissions:

The estimated maximum annual emissions from each of the six (6) 6.0 MMBtu/hr dual fuel-fired (natural gas and No. 2 fuel-oil) boilers, assuming 8,760 hours per year of operation at maximum capacity on the most polluting fuel, are expected to be as follows:

Pollutant Maximum Annual Emissions from Each Boiler (tons/yr) Maximum Total Emissions from the Project (tons/yr) Carbon Monoxide (CO) 1.17 7.02 Oxides of Nitrogen (NOx) 3.85 23.10 Total Particulate Matter (PM Total)1 0.62 3.72 Sulfur Dioxide (SO2) 0.04 0.24 Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) 0.05 0.30

The proposed boiler emission limits are as follows:

Each of the boilers (identified as Boiler 1 to Boiler 6) shall not emit pollutants in excess of those specified in the following table [20 DCMR 201]:

Pollutant Short-Term Limit (Natural Gas) (lb/hr) Short-Term Limit (No. 2 Fuel Oil) (lb/hr) Carbon Monoxide (CO) 0.27 0.27 Oxides of Nitrogen (NO x ) 0.26 0.88 Total Particulate Matter (PM Total)* 0.04 0.14 Sulfur Dioxide (SO 2 ) 0.004 0.01

*PM Total includes both filterable and condensable fractions.

b. Visible emissions shall not be emitted into the outdoor atmosphere from the boilers, except that discharges not exceeding forty percent (40%) opacity (unaveraged) shall be permitted for two (2) minutes in any sixty (60) minute period and for an aggregate of twelve (12) minutes in any twenty-four hour (24 hr.) period during start-up, cleaning, adjustment of combustion controls, or malfunction of the equipment [20 DCMR 606.1]

Total suspended particulate matter (TSP) emissions from the each of the boilers shall not be greater than 0.11 pounds per million BTU. [20 DCMR 600.1].

d. An emission into the atmosphere of odorous or other air pollutants from any source in any quantity and of any characteristic, and duration which is, or is likely to be injurious to the public health or welfare, or which interferes with the reasonable enjoyment of life or property is prohibited. [20 DCMR 903.1]

e. NO x and CO emissions shall not exceed those achieved with the performance of annual combustion adjustments on each boiler. To show compliance with this condition, the Permittee shall, each calendar year, perform adjustments of the combustion processes of the boilers with the following characteristics [20 DCMR 805.1(a)(4) and 20 DCMR 805.8(a) and (b)]:

1. Inspection, adjustment, cleaning or replacement of fuel burning equipment, including the burners and moving parts necessary for proper operation as specified by the manufacturer;

2. Inspection of the flame pattern or characteristics and adjustments necessary to minimize total emissions of NOx and, to the extent practicable, minimize emissions of CO;

3. Inspection of the air-to-fuel ratio control system and adjustments necessary to ensure proper calibration and operation as specified by the manufacturer; and

4. Adjustments shall be made such that the maximum emission rate for any contaminant does not exceed the maximum allowable emission rate as set forth in Condition II of this permit.

The permit applications and supporting documentation, along with the draft permits are available for public inspection at AQD and copies may be made available between the hours of 8:15 A.M. and 4:45 P.M. Monday through Friday. Interested parties wishing to view these documents should provide their names, addresses, telephone numbers and affiliation, if any, to Stephen S. Ours at (202) 535-1747 or at [email protected]

Interested persons may submit written comments or may request a hearing on this subject within 30 days of publication of this notice. The written comments must also include the person’s name, telephone number, affiliation, if any, mailing address and a statement outlining the air quality issues in dispute and any facts underscoring those air quality issues. All relevant comments will be considered in issuing the final set of permits.

Comments on the draft set of permits and any request for a public hearing should be addressed to:

Stephen S. Ours Chief, Permitting Branch - Air Quality Division

Department of Energy and Environment 1200 First Street NE, 5th Floor Washington, DC 20002

[email protected]

No comments or hearing requests submitted after April 19, 2021 will be accepted.

For more information, please contact Stephen S. Ours at (202) 535-1747.