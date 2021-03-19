Notice of Funding Availability - Fiscal Year 2022 Clean Water Construction Treatment Works Projects

DOEE seeks to identify collaborative partners for its fiscal year (FY) 2021 Clean Water Construction (CWC) grant application to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Applications are requested for project partners in three categories of work: (1) sewage infrastructure projects, (2) stormwater grey infrastructure projects, and (3) stormwater green infrastructure projects. All projects must provide a water quality benefit to District waters. DOEE may receive approximately $7,500,000 in federal funding for Clean Water Construction (CWC) Projects. DOEE has made no determination regarding the number of projects that will be funded.

The deadline for application submissions is April 19, 2021. The online application must be time stamped by 11:59 pm on the date the application is due. E-mail the completed application to [email protected].

A pre-proposal meeting will be held on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. via the Cisco Webex video conferencing platform: https://tinyurl.com/FY22rfamtg. Participants may call in toll-free at (866) 741-7514. Use participant code 2014667. Attendance is not mandatory.

Eligibility: All the listed institutions below may apply for this grant:

Nonprofit organizations, with an IRS 501(c)(3)or 501(c)(4) determinations;

Government agencies; and

Universities/educational institutions.

For additional information regarding this RFA, write to: [email protected].