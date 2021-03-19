Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 576 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 215,614 in the last 365 days.

Notice of Funding Availability - Fiscal Year 2022 Clean Water Construction Treatment Works Projects

DOEE seeks to identify collaborative partners for its fiscal year (FY) 2021 Clean Water Construction (CWC) grant application to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Applications are requested for project partners in three categories of work: (1) sewage infrastructure projects, (2) stormwater grey infrastructure projects, and (3) stormwater green infrastructure projects. All projects must provide a water quality benefit to District waters. DOEE may receive approximately $7,500,000 in federal funding for Clean Water Construction (CWC) Projects. DOEE has made no determination regarding the number of projects that will be funded.

A person may obtain a copy of this RFA by any of the following means: 

Download from the attachments below.

Email a request to [email protected] with “Request copy of RFA 2022-2110-WQD” in the subject line. 

The deadline for application submissions is April 19, 2021.  The online application must be time stamped by 11:59 pm on the date the application is due.  E-mail the completed application to [email protected].

A pre-proposal meeting will be held on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. via the Cisco Webex video conferencing platform:  https://tinyurl.com/FY22rfamtg.  Participants may call in toll-free at (866) 741-7514. Use participant code 2014667. Attendance is not mandatory.

Eligibility: All the listed institutions below may apply for this grant:  

  • Nonprofit organizations, with an IRS 501(c)(3)or 501(c)(4) determinations; 
  • Government agencies; and 
  • Universities/educational institutions. 

For additional information regarding this RFA, write to: [email protected].

You just read:

Notice of Funding Availability - Fiscal Year 2022 Clean Water Construction Treatment Works Projects

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.