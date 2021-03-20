Arthritis National Research Foundation Announces Emily Boyd Stormoen as New Chief Executive Officer
ANRF is at a pivotal point in its organizational history and I am very excited to be at the helm to chart a path forward that maximizes our impact.”IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Arthritis National Research Foundation (ANRF) is proud to welcome Emily Boyd Stormoen as the organization’s new Chief Executive Officer. Emily brings with her more than 20 years of progressive experience working in the nonprofit sector as a senior executive leader, focusing on business development, strategic planning, and revenue generation.
— Emily Boyd Stormoen
“Emily is the visionary, action-oriented leader ANRF needs to navigate this Foundation into the future. Her extensive nonprofit experience, proven track record of developing high performing teams and genuine interest in finding cures for Arthritis make her the ideal CEO,” said Schalon Newton, DBA, Chair of the ANRF Board of Directors. “The board is proud of what ANRF has achieved since 1970 but we also recognize that the need for private funding of research has never been greater. We have every confidence that Emily will lead the Foundation forward to support an expanding portfolio of research to increase the chance that we can identify new therapies and ultimately cures.”
Emily Boyd Stormoen previously served as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) for the National Psoriasis Foundation (NFP). Under her leadership, NPF’s portfolio hit new revenue highs and set gift records. Prior to her tenure as CRO, Emily served as the Vice President of Strategic Alliances and Medical Affairs and Director of Medical Programs at NFP. Before NPF, Emily worked at the Oregon Medical Association where she oversaw medical education and program development. A keynote speaker at local and national events, Emily also serves on the Chief Development Officer Affinity Committee for the National Health Council, where she helps identify emerging trends and solutions to challenges facing NHC members.
“It’s a tremendous honor to be selected to lead a foundation of ANRF’s caliber and to work alongside passionate individuals, all committed to helping find a cure for arthritis and related autoimmune diseases,” said Emily Boyd Stormoen. “ANRF is at a pivotal point in its organizational history and I am very excited to be at the helm to chart a path forward that maximizes our impact. As CEO, I am challenging myself to find new ways to foster collaborative change so we can make an even bigger mark on the field of arthritis research.”
