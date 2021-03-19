MDOT begins lifting seasonal weight restrictions Friday on some state roads in southern Michigan

Contact:

Agency:

Dan Weingarten, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-4809Transportation

March 18, 2021 -- Effective 6 a.m. Friday, March 19, the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will lift seasonal weight restrictions on some state roads in the Lower Peninsula.

Weight restrictions will be lifted from the southern Michigan border north to M-43 in the city of South Haven, then east on M-43 to US-131 in Kalamazoo County, then south on US-131 to I-94 in Kalamazoo County, then east on I-94 to I-69 in Calhoun County, then north on I-69 to I-96 in Lansing, then east on I-96 to M-59 in Livingston County, then continuing east on M-59 ending at the I-94 interchange in Macomb County.

Frost restrictions are still in effect for the remainder of the state and will be imposed and enforced on all state trunkline highways north of this line. State routes typically carry M, I, or US designations.

In the restricted areas, the following will apply:

On routes designated as "all-season" (designated in green and gold on the MDOT Truck Operators Map), there will be no reduction in legal axle weights.

On routes designated as "seasonal" (designated in solid or dashed red on the MDOT Truck Operators Map), there will be a posted weight reduction of 25 percent for rigid (concrete) pavements and 35 percent for flexible (asphalt) pavements.

All extended permits will be valid for oversize loads in the weight-restricted area on the restricted routes. Single-trip permits will not be issued for any overweight loads or loads exceeding 14 feet in width, 11 axles and 150 feet in overall length on the restricted routes.

County road commissions and city public works departments put in place their own seasonal weight restrictions, which usually, but not always, coincide with state highway weight restrictions. Signs are generally posted to indicate which routes have weight restrictions in effect.

For weight restriction information and updates, call 800-787-8960, or you can access this information on MDOT's website at www.Michigan.gov/Truckers, under "Restrictions." All-season routes are designated in green and gold on the MDOT Truck Operators Map, which is available online. You also may sign up to receive e-mail alerts.

Trucking companies located in New Jersey and Canada can obtain information by calling 517-373-6256.