MDC invites public to learn about and listen for owls on March 26

BRANSON, Mo. – Because of owls’ nocturnal lifestyles and their hunting of mice, rats and other rodents that can be pests for humans; these birds are a fascinating and beneficial part of Missouri’s outdoors.

People can learn more about the species of owls found in Missouri March 26 at the “Owl Prowl” program at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Center in Branson. This free program will be from 7-8:30 p.m. One part of the event will be outside learning stations where people can learn to identify owls and the special adaptations they have for their nocturnal activities. The event will also feature a socially distanced night hike guided by MDC staff where participants can listen and call for owls. People should bring flashlights and dress for the weather.

COVID-19 precautions will be in place for this event. That means:

All attendees and all MDC staff helping with this event will be required to wear a facemask.

All attendees and MDC staff must practice social distancing.

Everyone will be asked self-certification questions related to COVID-19. People who answer “yes” to any of the questions should not attend the workshop.

Registration is required for this event, which is open to all ages. People can register at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/176604

MDC’s Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Center is located at 483 Hatchery Road in Branson. To find out more about this event or others coming up at the facility, call the Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Center at 417-334-4865, ext. 0 or click on

www.mdc.mo.gov/SouthwestEvents.