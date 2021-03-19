Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
U.S. Highway 83 Reconstruction to Begin

For Immediate Release:  Thursday, March 18, 2021

Contact:  Doug Sherman, Winner Area Engineer, 605-842-0810

WHITE RIVER, SD – Foothills Contracting Inc. will begin construction on U.S. Highway 83 from the town of White River, S.D. for 11 miles to the White River. 

Construction activities will occur in two separate work zones and begin on both the north and south ends of the project and proceed toward the middle of the 11-mile project. Construction begins on March 22, 2021.

The construction project has a 12-foot width restriction. Neither overweight loads nor overlength loads will be allowed during construction. This restriction is in place through approximately November 19, 2021.

Roadway activities will primarily be in two work zones controlled by flaggers and a pilot car. Motorists are asked to be aware of suddenly slowing traffic, reduced speeds through the work zone, and construction workers and equipment adjacent to the driving lanes.

The U.S. Highway 83 road surface will have sections of gravel or dirt surfacing due to grading operations. U.S. Highway 83 may be closed at times due to adverse weather if the roadway surface is too muddy to safely allow traffic to move through the project.

For complete road construction information, visit https://www.sd511.org or dial 511.

