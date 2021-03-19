This Week in the Missouri Senate for March 19: Mid-Session
JEFFERSON CITY — This Week in the Missouri Senate reviews several undecided measures, as lawmakers reach the halfway mark of the 2021 legislative session:
- Senate Bill 10, which would modify provisions relating to illegal gambling;
- Senate Bill 57, which would modify provisions relating to incentives for economic development;
- Senate Bill 12, which would modify provisions relating to public health;
- Senate Bill 78, which would modify the process for hiring state employees;
- Senate Bill 53 & 60, which would modify provisions relating to law enforcement officers;
- Senate Bill 63, which would modify provisions relating to the monitoring of certain controlled substances; and
- Senate Bill 145, which would create new provisions of law relating to discriminatory practices.