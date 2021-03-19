Green River region to hold season setting question and answer session online

Green River - The Green River Region of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department is holding a question and answer session online via Zoom to answer the public’s questions regarding the 2021 hunting season proposals. No in-person meetings are scheduled. Game and Fish personnel will answer questions regarding region-specific proposals for:

Chapter 2, General Hunting Regulation

Chapter 5, Antelope Hunting Seasons

Chapter 6, Deer Hunting Seasons

Chapter 7, Elk Hunting Seasons

Chapter 8, Moose Hunting Seasons

Chapter 11, Upland Game Bird and Small Game Hunting Seasons

Chapter 14, Migratory Game Bird Hunting Seasons and Light Goose Conservation Order

Draft proposals and recorded presentations of regional season proposals will be available online beginning March 25. The public will then have an opportunity to join regional question and answer sessions with wildlife biologists and game wardens to discuss the proposals. Anyone planning to attend a regional question and answer session should review the proposals prior to attending. Comments made at these sessions will not be recorded or presented to the Commission. Instead, all comments need to be submitted online or in written format by 5 p.m. April 2. The Green River Region question and answer session will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 30. Registration is open now by following this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_mvYqpYgjQByR84zBqznWxg . If you are unable to attend or have additional questions you may call your local wildlife biologist or game warden, or the Green River Regional office at 307-875-3223. The public comment period, which is open now, closes at 5 p.m., April 2. Comments can be sent to Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Regulations, 3030 Energy Lane, Casper, WY 82604 or online. Written comments shall be presented to the Game and Fish Commission prior to the public hearing at their April 2021 meeting in Jackson.

- WGFD -