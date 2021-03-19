Laramie Region to hold season setting question and answer forum online

Laramie - The Laramie Region of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department is holding an online question and answer forum via Zoom to review 2021 hunting season proposals. No in-person meetings will be held. Game and Fish personnel will answer questions regarding region-specific proposals for:

Chapter 2, General Hunting Regulation

Chapter 5, Antelope Hunting Seasons

Chapter 6, Deer Hunting Seasons

Chapter 7, Elk Hunting Seasons

Chapter 8, Moose Hunting Seasons

Chapter 9, Bighorn Sheep and Mountain Goat Hunting Seasons

Chapter 11, Upland Game Bird and Small Game Hunting Seasons

Chapter 14, Migratory Game Bird Hunting Seasons and Light Goose Conservation Order

Chapter 15, Wild Bison Recreational Hunting Season

Chapter 20, Fall and Spring Wild Turkey Hunting Seasons

Recorded presentations of regional season proposals will be available online by 5 p.m.on March 24. The public will then have an opportunity to join regional question and answer sessions with wildlife biologists and game wardens to discuss the proposals. Anyone planning to attend a regional question and answer session should review the proposals prior to attending. Comments made at these sessions will not be recorded or presented to the Commission. Instead, all comments need to be submitted online or in written format by 5:00 p.m. April 2nd. The Laramie Region Q&A session will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 31. Registration is open now by following this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUsceCurjwvHdMAMYeUhRoelVNgHU9ghoTW The public comment period, which is open now, closes at 5 p.m., April 2. Comments can be sent to Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Regulations, 3030 Energy Lane, Casper, WY 82604 or online. Written comments shall be presented to the Game and Fish Commission prior to the public hearing at their April 2021 meeting in Jackson.

