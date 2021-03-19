The Savings Bank Wins Two Regional Awards for its Financial Marketing Campaigns
WAKEFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- (Wakefield, MA) – The Savings Bank was the recipient of two awards at the recent New England Financial Marketing Association (NEFMA) virtual Awards Gala. The Bank was recognized as the first runner-up in the Best Educational Program category for its Bill Pay and Zelle® webinar, and as the first runner-up in the Best PR Campaign category for its “Warmth of Giving” hot soup for essential workers program.
The 2021 NEFMA awards celebrated the most creative, innovative, and successful financial marketing campaigns in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Savings Bank was among the financial institutions in the six New England states that submitted entries in 12 categories, including Best Educational Program; Rising Stars – an early-career individual who is showing promise as a superstar; Best Branch Refresh; Best Website; Best Fintech Integration; Best Brand Event Activation; Best Internal (Employee) Event; Best Video/Animation; Best Radio Ad; Best PR campaign; Best Rebrand; Best Overall Campaign; Pandemic Pivot – How did institutions make the most of the events of 2020.
In addition to the two winning entries, two other entries submitted by The Savings Bank were finalists for consideration, including the Headbands for Health Care Workers and the Employee Holiday Game Night.
“Just earning a spot as a finalist is a reason to celebrate and acknowledge that our initiatives positively impacted our employees, customers, and communities during this challenging year,” Bank President Bob DiBella said. “We are more than excited that two of our programs were selected among the top winners. This is a testament not only to The Savings Bank’s resiliency during a challenging year but also to the Bank’s continuing focus on the positives and being mindful of the good we can do for others.”
Established in 1869, The Savings Bank, headquartered in Wakefield Massachusetts, is a $660 million community bank with eight offices in Wakefield, Lynnfield, North Reading, Andover, and Methuen, plus 1st Educational Savings Branch at Wakefield High School, the first student-run branch in the nation. The Bank also operates the Donald E. Garrant Foundation charitable foundation to support financial literacy in public and private schools [K-12] and non-profits.
