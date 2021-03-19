Call for Breakout Session Proposals for 2021 MLTI Virtual Student Conference

The Maine Department of Education invites you to submit a breakout session proposal for the 18th Annual MLTI Student Conference to be held virtually on Thursday, May 20, 2021.

If you or someone you know is doing fantastic work involving technology and engaging students, we encourage you to submit a proposal for a breakout session at this year’s conference.

Breakout session requirements:

Presented by a Maine educator, student(s) as co-presenter(s) is encouraged;

One hour;

Involve some form of students creating, making, or doing so that students leave excited about what they learned and eager to share their experiences with others; and

Be “platform-agnostic” and feature only free apps and tools that are accessible to all and appropriate for 4th–12th grade students.

To submit a proposal please complete this online form. Completed proposals are due by Friday, April 30, 2021.

If you would like to submit a session proposal but need some assistance developing your idea please reach out to our digital learning specialists, Emma-Marie Banks, Emma-Marie.Banks@maine.gov; or Jonathan Graham, Jonathan.M.Graham@maine.gov.

For more information about the student conference visit: https://www.maine.gov/doe/learning/ltt/conference or check out this flyer with additional information.