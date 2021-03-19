Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 703 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 215,494 in the last 365 days.

Call for Breakout Session Proposals for 2021 MLTI Virtual Student Conference

The Maine Department of Education invites you to submit a breakout session proposal for the 18th Annual MLTI Student Conference to be held virtually on Thursday, May 20, 2021.

If you or someone you know is doing fantastic work involving technology and engaging students, we encourage you to submit a proposal for a breakout session at this year’s conference.

Breakout session requirements:

  • Presented by a Maine educator, student(s) as co-presenter(s) is encouraged;
  • One hour;
  • Involve some form of students creating, making, or doing so that students leave excited about what they learned and eager to share their experiences with others; and
  • Be “platform-agnostic” and feature only free apps and tools that are accessible to all and appropriate for 4th–12th grade students.

To submit a proposal please complete this online form. Completed proposals are due by Friday, April 30, 2021.

If you would like to submit a session proposal but need some assistance developing your idea please reach out to our digital learning specialists, Emma-Marie Banks, Emma-Marie.Banks@maine.gov; or Jonathan Graham, Jonathan.M.Graham@maine.gov.

For more information about the student conference visit: https://www.maine.gov/doe/learning/ltt/conference or check out this flyer with additional information.

 

Like this:

Like Loading...

You just read:

Call for Breakout Session Proposals for 2021 MLTI Virtual Student Conference

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.