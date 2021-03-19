Route 144 Bridge Job Resumes Next Week

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting area drivers that work on its Route 144 bridge job near Snow Shoe will resume on Monday, March 22.

The bridge spans Interstate 80 about a mile east of Snow Shoe. Crews began working last June to replace the bridge in a half-width configuration. The northbound half of the bridge was replaced in 2020 using an alternating traffic pattern enforced by temporary traffic signals.

When the project temporarily shut down in November, both lanes on the bridge were opened to traffic and the temporary traffic signals were removed. With work on the southbound side of the bridge set to start on Monday, the temporary signals will return and will be placed in flash mode on Tuesday, March 23. They will be fully operational on March 30 and will again enforce an alternating traffic pattern, with a 10-foot width restriction.

Overall, the project includes deck, parapet, and abutment replacement, as well as substructure repairs and a small amount of roadway paving and guide rail updates. The deck surface will be paved under a separate contract. Swank Construction Company, LLC of New Kensington is the contractor on this $2.35 million project. Completion of the project is expected by the end of July.

Work on this project is being done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan. The plan includes protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job site and relevant training.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

For regional updates on Twitter, follow www.twitter.com/511PAStateCOLL MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin (814) 360-3013 , Timothy Nebgen (814) 360-3838

