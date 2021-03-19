Work on I-80 Woodland Interchange to Resume Monday

Clearfield, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting motorists that work to reconstruct the Woodland/Shawville Interchange on Interstate 80 at mile marker 123 is scheduled to resume Monday, March 22.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan. The plan includes protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job site and relevant training.

Starting Monday, the eastbound and westbound shoulders will be closed intermittently as crews begin work on a temporary roadway through the construction site. Traffic impacts are not expected at this time, but drivers are urged to use caution while traveling through the work zone.

Upon completion of the temporary road, crews will perform maintenance on the temporary bridge spanning Route 970. This temporary bridge in the I-80 median will be used to divert traffic when crews replace the existing westbound bridge later this year. PennDOT will issue an update when traffic impacts are expected.

The eastbound bridge was replaced last year. Overall project work consists of replacing the existing bridges spanning Route 970, approach paving, reconstruction of the on/off ramps, drainage improvements, paving, guiderail installation, pavement marking and miscellaneous construction on Route 970.

Francis J. Palo, Inc. of Clarion is the contractor on this $17.9 million job. Work is expected to continue through the 2021 and 2022 construction seasons with an anticipated completion date near the end of October 2022. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin (814) 360-3014 , Timothy Nebgen (814) 360-3838

