Resurfacing Project to Begin on Route 124 (Mount Rose Ave.) in York County

​Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that a 0.8-mile resurfacing project is set to begin next week on Route 124 (Mount Rose Avenue) in York County.

This project consists of base repairs, milling, paving, minor drainage improvements, ADA curb ramp improvements, and new guide rail from near the York City/Spring Garden Township line to just east of Brunk Lane.

The contractor will begin working on ADA curb ramps, then perform drainage upgrades and paving. There will be lane closures daily from 8:30 AM to 3:30 PM for curb ramp work, and traffic shifts for drainage upgrades.

Milling and paving operations will be performed at night from 6 PM to 6 AM. A weekend detour will be needed to replace a pipe on Route 124 just west of Brunk Lane. Press releases will be issued prior to paving and pipe replacement.

JVI Group, Inc., of York Springs is the prime contractor on this $1,138,781 project. Work is expected to be completed by July 19, 2021.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018