PennDOT Announces Online Plans Display for Route 1015 (Oxford Road) Project near Gettysburg, Adams County

Harrisburg, PA - The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to an online plans display regarding the State Route 1015 (Oxford Road) bridge replacement project. This project is located over Conewago Creek in Tyrone and Straban townships, approximately 9 miles northeast of Gettysburg, PA. The purpose of this project is to address structural deficiencies of the bridge and provide continued safe and efficient crossing of Route 1015 over Conewago Creek.

The project consists of replacing the 59-year old two-span concrete adjacent box beam bridge with a two-span, pre-stressed concrete spread box beam bridge. New approach pavement, rock scour protection, guiderail, and drainage updates will be included in the project. The curb-to-curb width will be increased two feet to accommodate wider shoulders on both sides of the bridge, while the width of traffic lanes will remain unchanged. The bridge will be closed for approximately 180 days to all traffic during construction. The proposed detour route will use Route 234 (E. Berlin Road), Route 94 (Carlisle Street), and Route 394 (Hunterstown/Hampton Road).

The project is currently in design and construction work is expected to take place in the 2022 construction season. The duration of construction is anticipated to last approximately 8 months.

In accordance with Governor Wolf's COVID-19 mitigation efforts, a plans display will be held online only. A digital version of the information will be available to view online from March 19, 2021 to April 19, 2021.

Information, including roadway and bridge plans and an interactive comment form, can be found by visiting the PennDOT District 8 website, www.penndot.gov/District8, clicking on Public Meetings listed under the Resources heading, and choosing the Adams County box then the tile marked Oxford Road Over Conewago Creek.

The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project.

The project documents can be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Peter Roman, PennDOT Project Manager, at peroman@pa.gov or 717-705-6187.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018