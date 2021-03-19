PECO to Restrict Several State Highways for Utility Improvements in Bucks, Chester and Montgomery Counties

03/19/2021 King of Prussia, PA – PECO Energy is planning single lane closures from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM next week on several state highways in Bucks, Chester and Montgomery counties for utility construction, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The work schedule is: Bucks County Monday, March 22, through Tuesday, March 30, a lane closure is scheduled on Route 413 (Durham Road) at the intersection with Township Line Road in Plumstead Township. Chester County Saturday, March 20, through Tuesday, April 20, a lane closure is scheduled on Route 3 (West Chester Pike) between Garfield Avenue and Five Points Road in West Goshen Township;

Monday, March 22, through Friday, March 26, a lane closure with flagging is scheduled on Route 926 (Street Road) between Northgate Road and Westtown Thornton Road in Thornbury Township;

Monday, March 22, through Friday, March 26, a lane closure is scheduled on Route 10 (Limestone Road) at the intersection with Penns Grove Road in Lower Oxford Township;

Monday, March 22, through Friday, March 26, a lane closure is scheduled on Route 41 (Pennsylvania Avenue) between State Street and Church Street in Avondale Borough;

Monday, March 22, through Friday, April 30, a weekday lane closure is scheduled on Route 82 (Doe Run Road) between West Road and Newark Road in West Marlborough Township; and

Wednesday, March 24, through Friday, March 26, a lane closure is scheduled on U.S. 30 (Lancaster Avenue) between Planebrook Road and Davis Avenue in East Whiteland Township. Montgomery County Monday, March 22, through Tuesday, March 30, a weekday lane closure is scheduled on Route 29 (Main Street) at the intersection with Perkiomen Avenue in Schwenksville Borough; and

Monday, March 22, through Friday, August 27, a weekday lane closure with flagging is scheduled on Route 152 (Limekiln Pike) between Babylon Road and Fairway Road in Horsham Township. Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent. PECO Energy will complete these projects under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit. To help make decisions regarding winter travel, motorists are encouraged to "Know Before You Go" by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. Users can also see plow truck statuses and travel alerts along a specific route using the "Check My Route" tool. MEDIA CONTACT: Krys Johnson, 610-205-6797 # # #