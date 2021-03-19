Wolf Administration Announces Project to Reconstruct Seven Miles of Interstate 90, Replace Four Bridges in Erie County

​The Wolf Administration announced today the start of a project to reconstruct nearly seven miles of Interstate 90 and the Route 18 interchange in Erie County.

“Interstate 90 is critical to the economic vitality of not just Erie County, but the entire northwest region,” said Governor Tom Wolf. “This project demonstrates our dedication to ensuring the highway continues to be a transportation corridor that supports regional commerce and tourism.”

The $66.1 million project, which is considered phases 2 and 3 of a long-term reconstruction plan, includes the 6.85-mile section of I-90 beginning near mile marker 3.5 and extending east to near mile marker 10.5, located in Springfield Township, Girard Township, and Platea Borough. Work will also include replacement or rehabilitation of five bridges.

“The 3.5 to 10.5 project represents one of the largest design undertakings by our in-house team. Their efforts resulted in a large contract savings and the ability to adapt the plan when a bridge emergency occurred earlier this year,” said Brian McNulty, P.E., District 1 executive.

Work on the project got an early start this winter when the Route 215 bridge had to be removed due to damage caused by a hit from an oversized load.

The project will officially start on March 22, with work at the Route 215 bridge. Roadway work is expected to start April 5. The overall project is expected to take three years to complete. Lane closures and traffic control will be needed on the interstate and adjacent roads throughout the project.

Year one (2021) will include construction of the new Route 215 bridge, intersection improvements at Underridge Road and Rea Road, preliminary work on the new Route 18 bridge, a highspeed cross over near mile marker 9.5, and preservation work on the McKee Road bridge. A detour for Route 215 traffic is posted using Route 6N, Route 18, and Route 20 and will remain in place until the bridge is completed in late July 2021. Some temporary lane closures may also be in place on I-90 near the bridge.

Year two (2022) will include reconstruction of the eastbound lanes including the replacement of the eastbound bridge over Neiger Road, and construction of the Route 18 bridge and two teardrop roundabouts at the exit. Westbound traffic will be restricted to one lane and eastbound traffic will be redirected to a westbound lane. The Route 18 bridge and roundabouts will be built beside the current structure, which will be demolished after the new bridge opens. Traffic control and temporary exit closures will be in place for finishing work.

Year three (2023) will include reconstruction of the westbound lanes, including the replacement of the westbound bridge over Neiger Road. Eastbound traffic will be restricted to one lane and eastbound traffic will be redirected to an eastbound lane.

Throughout the project, work will also include updates to the drainage, guiderail, cable median barrier, highway lighting, pavements markings.

The contractor is Lindy Paving, Inc. of New Galilee, PA. The contract cost is $66,133,281.90, which will be paid entirely with federal funds.

Changes in traffic patterns and other information related to the project can be found online at www.penndot.gov/I90Projects.

This project is part of PennDOT’s plan to reconstruct or restore approximately 28 miles of I-90 in 10 years.

The first project started in 2019 and focused on reconstructing I-90 from the Ohio state line to mile marker 3.5 near the Route 6N exits in Springfield Township, as well as paving from mile maker 10.5 to mile marker 18. Final paving on the westbound lanes from mile maker 0 to mile marker 3.5, and the installation of median cable barrier is expected to be completed spring 2021 and will require some temporary lane restrictions.

Another contract includes repaving 10 miles of I-90 in Harborcreek, Greenfield and North East townships from the I-86 interchange at mile marker 35 to the New York state line. The project is expected to start during the 2021 construction season. Work will be completed over a two-year period and will require lane restrictions.

The design phase for a project focused on the reconstruction of mile marker 10.5 to mile marker 18 is expected to start in 2022 with construction tentatively planned to get underway in 2027.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Work on these projects will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

